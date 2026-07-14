Mexico has confirmed that permanent residents of Canada, the US, Japan, the UK, the Schengen Area and Pacific Alliance countries can enter without a visa

Eligible travellers must present both a valid passport and an unexpired permanent resident card to qualify for the exemption

The country warned that holding a valid visa or qualifying for an exemption does not automatically guarantee entry into the country

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Mexico has announced that permanent residents of a select group of countries and regional blocs can visit the country without first obtaining a Mexican visa, provided they meet specific documentation requirements.

According to the Mexican authorities, foreign nationals holding permanent residency in Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, any Schengen Area country or a Pacific Alliance member country are exempt from Mexico's visa requirement for tourism, business or transit purposes.

Mexico allows permanent residents of Canada, the US, the UK, Japan, the Schengen Area, and the Pacific Alliance to enter visa-free with valid documents. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Mexico's visa-free entry?

To benefit from the exemption, eligible travellers must present two documents upon arrival: a valid passport and an unexpired permanent resident card.

Both must be in hand throughout the trip, as Mexican immigration officers may request them at any point during the visit.

The exemption also extends to holders of valid, unexpired visas issued by Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom or any Schengen Area country, regardless of the traveller's nationality.

However, the authorities drew a clear distinction for those whose US visa has lapsed. Foreign nationals with an expired American visa who can demonstrate lawful status in the United States through official documentation are still required to apply for a Mexican visa before travelling.

Processing through a Mexican consular office can take up to ten business days, and authorities advised travellers to confirm their visa status before finalising any travel arrangements.

What travellers must know before departing

Mexico requires all visitors, regardless of nationality, to carry a passport or recognised travel document that remains valid for the full duration of their stay.

The Mexican government also issued a reminder that qualifying for the visa-free exemption does not guarantee admission into the country.

Immigration officers at the port of entry retain the authority to question visitors about the purpose of their trip, the intended length of their stay and how they plan to finance their visit before granting entry.

The announcement comes as several countries continue to update their own entry requirements for foreign nationals, making it increasingly important for travellers to verify documentation conditions before departure.

Spain gives eight African countries visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain had announced its 2026 visa entry requirements, with only eight African countries qualifying for visa-free access.

Citizens of Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde, and Rwanda are exempt from obtaining a visa before travelling to Spain as of April 2026.

Nationals of these countries may enter Spain without the administrative and financial burden typically associated with applying for a Schengen visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh