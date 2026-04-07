A former US visa officer has opened up on what applicants should consider when applying for a US visa

In an interview, she explained the relevant things to focus on when it comes to submitting bank statements

People who watched the video have shown appreciation to the former US visa officer for enlightening them about the application process

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A former US visa officer has offered useful advice to applicants who are desirous of travelling to the US.

This comes after she spoke about relevant things to consider when submitting bank statements during the visa application process.

A former US visa officer shares three things Ghanaians should know when presenting a bank statement for a visa. Photo credit: @Alexander W Helin, AnnaStills/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video shared by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @the_fred_effect, the ex-Visa Office Christa first touched on the need for applicants to use recent bank statements during the application process.

She stated that bank statements should be relatively recent, within six months, stressing that submitting documents that are a year old or more may cause visa officers to doubt whether the funds are still in the account.

“I would suggest that the financial statement be no more than six months old. You want it to be relatively recent to show that this money is available. If you bring a year-old document, they're going to say, well, did this person buy a car and now they no longer have this money? You want to make sure it's recent.”

The second key aspect the former visa officer touched on when using bank statements as part of the application process is to avoid large deposits and withdrawals.

She explained that visa officers may interpret such activity as a sign that the applicant’s finances are not stable or reliable, raising doubts about whether the money was only deposited temporarily to support the visa application.

“If you bring a bank statement that has huge influxes of money and outfluxes of money, the visa officer is going to think that this is not a very solvent, stable situation.”

The third factor she mentioned that visa officers often look at is that a bank statement is not just about how much money is in the account, but also the movement of the money.

“So it's not just how much is in the account. It's you want to pay attention to what do those movements in the account look like? Does it look like a stable account that has money saved over time, not huge influxes or outfluxes of money,” she said.

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on 75 countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to advice on presenting bank statements

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have reacted to the advice given by the former visa officer on submitting bank statements during the visa application process.

MAG.GEORGEBEAUTY THRIFT stated:

“Please if you get an appointment date but it’s far from your resumption date, how best can you go about it?”

Kingsley Mazi added:

“This is the vital information every prospective student needs to scale through visa interviews. Keep up the good work.”

Man cries out after visa refusal

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man vented over his inability to relocate abroad.

It all happened after he was denied a visa following several unsuccessful attempts.

A video showed him complaining to a friend that his dream of relocating abroad had failed.

Source: YEN.com.gh