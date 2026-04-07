Ex-US Visa Lists Offers 3 Tips Ghanaians Must Note When Submitting Bank Statements for Visa in 2026
- A former US visa officer has opened up on what applicants should consider when applying for a US visa
- In an interview, she explained the relevant things to focus on when it comes to submitting bank statements
- People who watched the video have shown appreciation to the former US visa officer for enlightening them about the application process
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A former US visa officer has offered useful advice to applicants who are desirous of travelling to the US.
This comes after she spoke about relevant things to consider when submitting bank statements during the visa application process.
In a video shared by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @the_fred_effect, the ex-Visa Office Christa first touched on the need for applicants to use recent bank statements during the application process.
She stated that bank statements should be relatively recent, within six months, stressing that submitting documents that are a year old or more may cause visa officers to doubt whether the funds are still in the account.
“I would suggest that the financial statement be no more than six months old. You want it to be relatively recent to show that this money is available. If you bring a year-old document, they're going to say, well, did this person buy a car and now they no longer have this money? You want to make sure it's recent.”
The second key aspect the former visa officer touched on when using bank statements as part of the application process is to avoid large deposits and withdrawals.
She explained that visa officers may interpret such activity as a sign that the applicant’s finances are not stable or reliable, raising doubts about whether the money was only deposited temporarily to support the visa application.
“If you bring a bank statement that has huge influxes of money and outfluxes of money, the visa officer is going to think that this is not a very solvent, stable situation.”
The third factor she mentioned that visa officers often look at is that a bank statement is not just about how much money is in the account, but also the movement of the money.
“So it's not just how much is in the account. It's you want to pay attention to what do those movements in the account look like? Does it look like a stable account that has money saved over time, not huge influxes or outfluxes of money,” she said.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions to advice on presenting bank statements
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have reacted to the advice given by the former visa officer on submitting bank statements during the visa application process.
MAG.GEORGEBEAUTY THRIFT stated:
“Please if you get an appointment date but it’s far from your resumption date, how best can you go about it?”
Kingsley Mazi added:
“This is the vital information every prospective student needs to scale through visa interviews. Keep up the good work.”
Man cries out after visa refusal
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man vented over his inability to relocate abroad.
Ghanaian man to be deported from Canada; Serwaa Broni visits him at a holding centre, video breaks hearts
It all happened after he was denied a visa following several unsuccessful attempts.
A video showed him complaining to a friend that his dream of relocating abroad had failed.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.