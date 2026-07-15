The UAE has published requirements for residents who wish to sponsor family members, including a spouse and children under 25, to live in the country

Applicants must submit three key documents and undergo a medical fitness test if they are 18 years or older before a visa is approved

The UAE residence permit carries a fee of AED 200, with the visa granted for a one-year duration

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The United Arab Emirates has outlined the full process for residents seeking to bring family members to live with them in the country, publishing the requirements, application steps and associated costs on its official government website.

With this, both male and female residents are eligible to sponsor qualifying family members under the scheme.

UAE under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan outlines residency visa requirements for sponsoring family members Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The UAE confirmed that a spouse and children aged below 25 are among those who can be included in a family residence visa application.

UAE family residence visa requirements

To be considered for approval, applicants must submit three documents: a recent colour photograph taken against a white background, a copy of the applicant's valid passport, and proof of an approved medical examination.

The medical fitness test is compulsory for all applicants aged 18 years and above.

The residence permit carries a UAE government fee of AED 200, and once granted, the visa remains valid for one year.

Steps to apply for a UAE residence visa

The UAE website breaks the application process into four stages.

Applicants must first obtain an entry permit, after which they proceed to complete a medical fitness test.

The third step involves applying for the residence visa itself, and the process concludes with an application for an Emirates ID.

The Emirates ID is a mandatory identification document for all residents living in the UAE, making it an integral final step in the settlement process for newly sponsored family members.

The publication of these details comes as several countries have moved to make their immigration and visa requirements more publicly accessible, allowing foreign nationals to plan applications.

Thailand lists African countries eligible for visa-on-arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thailand confirmed that only three African countries qualify for its visa-on-arrival scheme.

The Thai Consulate's updated policy covers nationals from 31 countries and territories who can apply for entry at designated immigration checkpoints upon arrival for tourism purposes.

Only Seychelles, Namibia, and Ethiopia are African countries on the list. Nationals of these three countries can arrive at a designated Thai immigration checkpoint and apply for a visa on arrival without arranging one beforehand.

Source: YEN.com.gh