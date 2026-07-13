Osebo disclosed that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo entrusted him with overseeing Kristo Asafo Mission activities for four years

The fashion icon said he coordinated the church's operations across Accra, Takoradi, Italy, the UK, and Germany between 2017 and 2020

Osebo clarified he served as an ambassador for the mission rather than a formal administrator, and has been a member since 1986

Ghanaian fashion icon Richard Brown, widely known as Osebo the Zaraman, has opened up about a significant chapter of his life that few people knew about, revealing that the late Dr Apostle Kwadwo Safo personally handed him oversight of key Kristo Asafo Mission activities for four years.

Osebo the Zaraman recounts his former role in the Kristo Asafo Mission before Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's death. Image credit: Osebo the Zaraman, Kantanka

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Hitz FM on July 13, 2026, Osebo disclosed while discussing his relationship with the church, catching many listeners off guard with the extent of the responsibility he once carried.

"In 2017, the man gave the church to me for four good years. I was the one running the church from Accra, Takoradi, Italy, the UK, and Germany. If there was any message, I would be the one to go and deliver it," he said.

Osebo's role in Kristo Asafo Mission

Despite the weight of that responsibility, Osebo was careful to draw a distinction between his role and that of a formal church administrator.

He described his function as more ambassadorial in nature, saying he and a colleague from Kumasi served as the church's messengers whenever the founder needed a word delivered across different regions and countries.

"I was like an ambassador, so if there was any message, one guy from Kumasi and I were the ones who delivered it. He took the Ashanti Region, and I took Greater Accra," he explained.

He also pushed back on any suggestion that he has ever sought an official title within the church, stating plainly:

"No, I don't want any position in the church."

His involvement, he insisted, has always been rooted in genuine devotion rather than ambition.

Beyond the Kristo Asafo story, Osebo shared details about his broader faith journey that added further context to his deep ties with the church.

He shared that he began preaching at just 11 years old and has remained a Kristo Asafo Mission member since joining in 1986, never having worshipped elsewhere.

He made clear he has no intention of leaving, saying his loyalty to the mission is permanent.

The interview has attracted considerable attention on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing genuine surprise at the prominent behind-the-scenes role the celebrity stylist says he occupied in the church for several years.

The conversation comes at a time of heightened public interest in the Kristo Asafo Mission following developments around its leadership since Apostle Kwadwo Safo's passing.

The X video of Osebo the Zaraman speaking is below:

Kristo Asafo members file a lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana had filed a lawsuit against the church.

Kweku Agyenim Boateng and Osebo filed the suit at the Accra High Court, seeking to enforce constitutional provisions governing succession to the church's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh