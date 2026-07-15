Nigerian passport holders can travel to approximately 46 destinations in 2026 without obtaining a traditional visa in advance

West Africa remains the most accessible region, with ECOWAS granting Nigerians entry into 11 member countries without a visa

Caribbean nations, Asian countries, and Pacific islands also offer Nigerians visa-free or visa-on-arrival access in 2026

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Nigerian passport holders have access to roughly 46 destinations in 2026 without the need for a pre-arranged visa, spanning continents from Africa and the Caribbean to Asia, the Middle East and Oceania.

List of 46 visa-free countries Nigerian passport holders can visit in 2026 emerges. Image credit: BusinessDay, Palm Beach Avionics, Karen Vardanian/iStock

Source: UGC

ECOWAS countries offering Nigerians visa-free entry

The ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol makes West Africa the most straightforward region for Nigerian travellers, granting them visa-free entry into Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo, typically for stays of up to 90 days.

Cape Verde extends visa-on-arrival access to ECOWAS citizens.

Other African countries with relaxed entry rules

Beyond the West African bloc, Cameroon, Mauritius, Rwanda and Seychelles also offer Nigerians relatively straightforward entry.

Further afield on the continent, Kenya operates an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) system, while Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Madagascar and Mozambique provide either eVisa or visa-on-arrival options that eliminate the requirement for an in-person embassy appointment.

Non-African countries granting Nigerians visa-free entry

The Caribbean has become an increasingly popular corridor for Nigerian holiday-makers and those visiting family.

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago all permit entry without a pre-arranged visa.

In Asia, the Maldives offers fully visa-free access, while Nepal, Cambodia and Timor-Leste issue visas on arrival. Bahrain is reachable through an eVisa.

Across the Pacific, Fiji, Kiribati, Micronesia, Samoa and Vanuatu welcome Nigerian passport holders without prior visa applications. Suriname and Bolivia in South America also feature eVisa or visa-on-arrival arrangements.

Despite these openings, Nigerian travellers still face strict visa requirements for many of the world's most sought-after destinations, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and most Schengen Area countries.

Malaysia lists countries exempt from Visa With Reference

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia had listed 51 countries whose citizens are exempt from the Visa With Reference (VDR) requirement when travelling in 2026.

The list was published by Malaysia's Immigration Department, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The VDR, also known as a Visa With Reference, is ordinarily required by foreign nationals seeking to enter Malaysia for purposes beyond short-term tourism, including employment, study, or other long-term activities.

Nationals of the 51 listed countries are not required to obtain this approval, regardless of their intended purpose of travel.

Source: YEN.com.gh