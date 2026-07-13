Malaysia's Immigration Department has released the full list of 51 nations whose citizens do not need a Visa With Reference to enter the country

16 African countries made the list, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, and Mauritius

The exemption covers all purposes of entry into Malaysia, including work and study, regardless of how long the visit lasts

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Malaysia has published the official list of 51 countries whose citizens are exempt from the Visa With Reference (VDR) requirement when travelling to Malaysia in 2026.

Malaysia's Immigration Department lists 51 countries exempt from Visa With Reference in 2026, including 14 African nations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list was published by Malaysia's Immigration Department, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The VDR, also referred to as a Visa With Reference, is ordinarily required by foreign nationals seeking to enter Malaysia for purposes beyond short-term tourism, including employment, study, or other longer-term activities.

Citizens of the 51 listed countries are not required to obtain this approval regardless of their intended purpose of travel.

16 African countries on the exemption list

Africa is prominently represented on the list, with 16 nations included.

South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Mauritius, and Seychelles, DR Congo and Eswatini all feature.

Citizens from these countries planning to relocate, study, or work in Malaysia will find the administrative process considerably more straightforward compared to nationals from countries not covered by the exemption.

For those on the list, the standard VDR or eVDR application process and the requirement for a Visa Approval Letter (eVAL) are waived entirely, covering all categories of entry.

Full list of 51 exempted countries

Beyond the African nations, the remaining countries on the exemption list span the Caribbean, Pacific, Europe, and the Commonwealth. The complete list includes: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Brunei, Canada, Cyprus, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guyana, Ireland, Jamaica, Kiribati, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Malta, Namibia, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, San Marino, Singapore, Solomon Islands, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Swaziland (Eswatini), Switzerland, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, United Kingdom, Vanuatu, DR Congo, and Zambia, among others.

Nationals from countries not included on the list remain subject to the standard Visa With Reference application procedure before travelling to Malaysia for work, study, or any other purpose.

Spain confirms visa-free entry for 60 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain had published a list of 60 countries whose citizens are permitted to enter Spain without obtaining a visa in advance.

The list published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation covers nations across multiple continents, providing clarity for travellers on whether they need to apply for a visa before travelling to Spain.

None of the African countries appears on the published visa-free list, meaning citizens of African countries not covered by separate visa exemptions or agreements are generally required to obtain a visa before travelling to Spain.

Source: YEN.com.gh