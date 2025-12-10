Award-winning Ghanaian makeup artist Barima Makeup Artistry has earned praise online after he posted his latest work online

Ghanaian makeup artist Augustine Owusu, popularly known as Barima Makeup Artistry, has impressed many with his latest transformation.

The Kumasi-based beauty entrepreneur transformed an older woman to look like a young girl.

60-Year-Old looks younger after makeup

A 60-year-old queen mother looked completely different after a makeup session in a viral video. The traditional ruler, with flawless fair skin, was seen smiling graciously as she wore her short natural hairstyle for the session.

She wore a white cutout top as the award-winning male makeup artist applied makeup to her smooth skin. The queen mother appeared two decades younger after the transformation.

She later wore a short-sleeved white corset dress designed with beads as she posed for the cameras. The fashionista turned heads with her perfectly styled frontal lace hairstyle while sporting a white turban.

Ghanaians react to Barima Makeup Artistry's post

Some social media users have reacted to the beautiful makeover video which Barima Makeup Artistry posted online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mrs Sampong stated:

"Oh wow! I had to watch it over and over and over to be sure it was the same person from the beginning 😍."

offeibea_ papabi stated:

"Noko beautiful booking u for my wedding next year, may God willing🙏 🥰🥰🥰."

Yaab0 Comedyvibes stated:

"B3rima I put it to you. You be witch 😂😂😂😂🔥hrrrrrrrrrr see transformation."

evenaturalskincare stated:

"Wow beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa rocks stylish dresses and heavy makeup for her latest photoshoot.

