A Ghanaian man wept like a baby after losing track of his wife in Kasoa market and got many talking when the video went viral

Witnesses at the market urged the man to report his missing wife to the police, but he said they could not help him find her

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video reacted, with many sharing various opinions about the woman's disappearance

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A Ghanaian man was overcome with emotion after he allegedly could not find his wife, whom he stepped out with much earlier.

The 35-year-old man wept like a child when he noticed he no longer knew the whereabouts of his wife.

A Ghanaian man cries after his wife allegedly went missing in Kasoa market. Photo credit: @withAlvin/X

Source: Twitter

The man indicated that he and his wife were walking through the Kasoa market together; after a while, he noticed that the woman was not following him.

He started looking for his wife but did not find her. The man started crying helplessly and asked to be helped by a man who was possibly preaching in the Kasoa market.

The man showed the photo of the missing woman and announced through his microphone that the distressed guy's wife was missing.

Some people who were around asked him to report the incident at the police station, but he indicated that he had been there already.

He added that the police told him to return to the market to search for his wife.

The distressed man knelt and was crying helplessly while the public preacher announced that his wife was missing.

It is not readily known if that was the wife's first time in Kasoa. However, the man seemed helpless.

Watch the X video below:

Missing woman stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @withAlvin on X. Read them below:

@EvulJoey said:

"I’m sure they’re new settlers from the village or somewhere far. I’m also sure they barely know their whereabouts, and I’m sure the woman has no phone. Perhaps it’s her first time there, and she doesn’t even know the name of the place they stay."

@god_dc1 wrote:

"It will shock you by now; the woman has sneaked to see her different lover and will come back with shity stories cos she knows the man she’s with 🤣."

@daniblaise1 said:

"He should go home; she will come home if she knows the way home, unless she's Aba fresh."

@Fiifi_Abrante3 wrote:

"Enti Kasoa there no, everyday biaa the unthinkable dey happen🤣🤣🤣."

@that_fine_gen said:

"He no get phone to call her?"

@prisonBae1 wrote:

"He is talking to a disabled pastor along the street. The man crying is someway, given that your wife is an adult who can find her way back home, so I don't see the need for this tantrum....a kasoa resident."

Source: YEN.com.gh