Bank of Ghana Warns Against Spraying Cedis at Weddings and Making Money Bouquets

The Bank of Ghana issued a public notice on July 14, 2026, warning that spraying cedi notes at social events is a criminal offence

The central bank said money bouquets for weddings, birthdays and graduations also amount to improper use of the national currency

Offenders risk arrest, prosecution, fines or imprisonment under the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 and the Currency Act, 1964

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The Bank of Ghana has put the public on notice that some of the country's most common celebratory customs could land them in legal trouble.

The Bank of Ghana, under Governor Johnson Asiama, warns against spraying cedi notes or creating money bouquets at events, stating it’s a criminal offence. Image credit: Rawpixel/iStock, Businessfront

Source: UGC

In an official notice dated July 14, 2026, and signed by the Bank's Secretary, Aimee Vyda Quashie, the central bank reminded Ghanaians that spraying cedi notes at weddings, funerals and parties, as well as assembling money bouquets for birthdays, graduations and other events, are criminal offences under Ghanaian law.

The Bank warned that it would collaborate with law enforcement to pursue and prosecute violators.

Why the Bank issued the notice

The BoG said it had taken note of a growing trend of currency misuse across the country, one it described as undermining the quality, integrity and public image of the cedi.

The directive draws its legal backing from the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612), as amended, and the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242), both of which exist to protect Ghana's legal tender.

Beyond the popular practice of spraying notes, the Bank outlined a wide range of prohibited behaviour.

Using banknotes or coins as decorations, including in jewellery, artistic displays and even fingernail designs, falls under the definition of tampering and defacing the currency.

Scattering notes on the ground, stepping or dancing on them, tearing, crumpling, soiling or writing on them are equally unlawful. Cutting, altering or reproducing images of Ghanaian currency without prior approval from the Bank is also banned.

On coins specifically, the Bank said gilding, silvering, colouring, filing or otherwise altering the appearance, weight or value of a coin is an offence. Possession of coin filings or scrapings obtained through tampering is also prohibited, as is buying or selling a coin for more than its face value.

The X post below provides more details about the Bank of Ghana's warning against currency misuse in the country.

Cedi maintains position among best African currencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's cedi has established itself as one of Africa's top-performing currencies in 2026, buoyed by a rise in foreign currency inflows and renewed confidence in the country's financial markets, according to data from the Forbes currency calculator.

The cedi's gains place Ghana among a select group of African nations whose currencies have held firm or appreciated against the US dollar this year, reflecting broader improvements in macroeconomic conditions across parts of the continent.

The cedi maintained its position from the ranking at the end of May 2026, though the cedi has lost some ground on the US dollar.

Source: YEN.com.gh