The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services released updated guidance on four immigration routes for victims of abuse seeking permanent residency

The pathways cover domestic abuse survivors, vulnerable children, and eligible Cuban and Haitian nationals, each with distinct requirements

USCIS warned that meeting one category does not guarantee approval and urged applicants to review official eligibility criteria carefully

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published updated guidance detailing four separate immigration pathways through which victims of abuse may apply for a Green Card and obtain lawful permanent residence in the United States.

US government explains four green card pathways for abuse victims. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The agency stressed that the appropriate route depends entirely on an applicant's individual circumstances, with each pathway carrying its own eligibility conditions and documentation requirements.

VAWA and Special Immigrant Juvenile Status

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) represents one of the most widely used routes. Under this provision, qualifying victims can file an immigration petition independently, without any involvement from their abuser.

Those eligible under VAWA include abused spouses of US citizens or lawful permanent residents, unmarried children under 21 who suffered abuse from a qualifying parent, and parents of US citizens who experienced abuse at the hands of their child.

A separate pathway exists for minors who have already received Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status.

This classification is reserved for children who were abused, neglected, or abandoned by one or both parents and have had that status formally recognised through the US immigration system.

Pathways for Cuban and Haitian Nationals

USCIS also identified two additional routes for individuals from specific national backgrounds.

Under the Cuban Adjustment Act, an abused spouse or child of a Cuban native or citizen who has experienced battery or extreme cruelty may be eligible for permanent residency, provided they satisfy the relevant legal conditions.

The fourth pathway falls under the Haitian Refugee Immigrant Fairness Act (HRIFA).

This option is open to abused spouses or children of lawful permanent residents who obtained their Green Cards through the HRIFA programme, again subject to all applicable eligibility requirements being met.

USCIS Urges Careful Application

The agency made clear that satisfying the criteria for one category does not automatically result in approval.

USCIS encouraged prospective applicants to review the official eligibility guidance in full and to ensure all required supporting documentation is submitted alongside their applications.

The updated guidance forms part of USCIS's broader commitment to ensuring that abuse victims are informed of the legal protections available to them and the specific channels through which permanent resident status can be pursued.

Denmark releases visa-free African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Denmark's recently released list of African countries whose citizens can visit without a visa.

This decision opens new travel opportunities, allowing citizens from Mauritius and Seychelles to experience the Scandinavian country with ease, promoting cultural exchange and tourism.

Source: YEN.com.gh