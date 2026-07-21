Popular influencer Ulissias Marcelli, 30, and her boyfriend Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, 28, were found fatally shot in Brazil

The couple was discovered on a rural roadside days before a big festival Marcelli was scheduled to host in her home country

International media outlets reported the tragic deaths on Monday, July 20, 2026, sparking an outpouring of emotions on social media

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Popular Brazilian fire performer and influencer Ulissias Marcelli, 30, and her boyfriend Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, 28, were reportedly found shot dead on a rural roadside in Brazil last weekend.

Popular Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli and her boyfriend are found shot dead on a rural roadside. Photo source: Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu, MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP, @ulissiasm/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

According to a PEOPLE report on Monday, July 20, 2026, Marcelli's demise was confirmed by Festival Rock Gaya, a music and arts festival held in Bahia, Brazil, where she was scheduled to appear as a host on July 25 in a public statement on Instagram.

The statement read:

"On Thursday, we joyfully shared the news that Ulissias would be joining the Rock Gaya Festival as one of our presenters. Today, with deep sadness, we bid farewell to her."

What happened to Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli?

The couple's bodies were discovered along a remote stretch of road in Porto Seguro, a city in Bahia, Brazil, with authorities confirming both had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the killings of Ulissias Marcelli and her boyfriend remained under investigation at the time of the reports.

The Brazilian Police, in an interview, stated that its initial investigation suggests that Marcelli and Carvalho were held captive before they were killed.

The authorities are continuing to investigate whether their deaths were connected to alleged drug smuggling or the sale of illicit substances in the region.

Marcelli's death came at a particularly poignant moment: she had been set to host a festival in the days following the discovery of her body, an event her community had been anticipating.

No further details about suspects or a possible motive had been publicly confirmed at the time the reports were published.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli is below:

Who was Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli?

Marcelli was a popular Brazilian influencer and fire performer with a following of over 20,000 on Instagram, where she was known for showing off her goth aesthetic and extravagant outfits.

She also gained massive recognition for herself on stage, performing elaborate choreographed routines with fire.

Brazilian media reports indicate that Ulissias Marcelli was from Porto Seguro and is survived by a 13-year-old son.

Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Morcegademon commented:

"My beloved daughter. The pain I am feeling."

Avozdosbichosps said:

"We are mourning for Ulissias, animal advocate, delicate and sensitive girl."

Lorisinthesky wrote:

"Unbelievable... the only thing I can think about right now is Heron, her son. May God give him a lot of strength 😢."

Popular influencer Adriana dies after cosmetic procedure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the tragic death of influencer Adriana Manotas Rodriguez, who passed away on July 10, 2025, following a botched cosmetic procedure at an unlicensed clinic in Bogotá.

Captured on surveillance footage, Adriana was seen entering the facility, only to be carried out hours later—an incident that has sparked outrage and renewed calls for the regulation of cosmetic procedures in Colombia.

Source: YEN.com.gh