The US Air Force has published official eligibility criteria covering age, physical standards, and citizenship requirements for prospective recruits

Foreign nationals, including Nigerians, must hold Lawful Permanent Resident status before they can apply to enlist in the Active Duty branch

Enlisted Airman candidates must fall between 17 and 42 years of age, while healthcare and ministry professionals can apply up to age 48

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The United States Air Force has published detailed enlistment requirements for those seeking to join its Active Duty branch, clarifying the legal residency status, age ranges, and physical standards applicants must satisfy before they can be considered.

The guidance, published on the Air Force's official recruitment portal, applies to both prospective enlisted Airmen and officers and addresses a persistent misconception held by many foreign nationals hoping to pursue a military career in the United States.

The US Air Force outlines eligibility criteria for recruits, including age limits, physical standards, and Green Card requirements for foreign nationals seeking enlistment. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Green Card requirement for foreign nationals

One of the most significant clarifications in the Air Force's published criteria concerns non-US citizens. The branch confirmed that foreign nationals must already be Lawful Permanent Residents (LPR) legally residing in the United States before they are eligible to enlist. This means individuals applying from outside the country, including those in Nigeria or elsewhere in Africa, cannot join directly from their home nations without first obtaining permanent residency, commonly referred to as a Green Card.

The pathway to officer rank carries an even stricter requirement. Candidates must be either native-born or naturalised United States citizens. However, Lawful Permanent Residents who successfully complete enlistment may qualify for accelerated naturalisation, meaning their military service could fast-track the process of becoming a full US citizen.

Age, BMI and physical standards

For those who meet the residency or citizenship threshold, the Air Force sets out a range of personal and physical benchmarks.

Enlisted Airman applicants must be at least 17 years old and must not have reached their 42nd birthday at the point of enlistment. Those joining in healthcare or ministry roles benefit from a wider window, with the age ceiling extended to 48 years.

On the physical side, the Air Force uses a Body Mass Index range of 17.5 to 27.5 as its primary measure of height-to-weight ratio. Where a candidate falls outside this BMI range, recruiters will instead conduct a body fat measurement assessment. The maximum allowable body fat is set at 26% for male candidates and 36% for female candidates.

Beyond weight and body composition, candidates must be in sound physical and mental health. Vision is assessed during a pre-entry physical examination, with refraction levels required to be no worse than plus or minus 8.0.

The Air Force noted that height and weight standards vary slightly depending on the specific role a candidate is applying for, reflecting the differing physical demands across positions within the branch.

US publishes 2026 salaries for Army personnel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Army had published salary details for its personnel.

The information was limited to non-commissioned members, known as enlisted personnel, including ranks such as Private, Private Second Class, Private First Class, Specialist/Corporal, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, Sergeant First Class, Master Sergeant, and Sergeant Major.

Source: YEN.com.gh