Angry residents in Isiolo Town barricaded the busy Isiolo-Moyale highway after a businesswoman was fatally shot the previous evening

Two motorcycle-borne assailants ambushed Angelina Kananu as she was closing up her business premises on Monday night

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo condemned the killing of the businesswoman as a targeted attack and urged security agencies to act swiftly

Angelina Kananu, a prominent businesswoman, has tragically passed away following a fatal shooting incident on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Tragedy hits Isiolo, Kenya, as prominent businesswoman Angelina Kananu dies in shooting incident. Photo source: UGC, MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/Getty Images, Culex Media/YouTube

Source: Getty Images

Residents of Isiolo Town took to the streets on Tuesday, blocking the Isiolo-Moyale highway and grinding trade and traffic to a halt after the local businesswoman was gunned down the night before.

What happened to Isiolo businesswoman Angelina Kananu?

Capital FM reports indicate that Angelina Kananu was shot dead on Monday evening when two men riding a motorcycle ambushed her as she was locking up her business premises.

The attackers reportedly opened fire before speeding away from the scene, leaving the local business community in a state of disbelief and mourning.

The demise of Kananu sent ripples of outrage through the town, with traders and residents marching along the highway as they demanded action.

The protest brought the busy corridor to a complete standstill.

Isiolo-Moyale Highway blocked amid public outcry

The Isiolo-Moyale highway serves as a critical transport link between Kenya and Ethiopia, making the blockade particularly disruptive to commercial activity across the wider region.

Traders and community members who joined the demonstration voiced deep frustration over what they described as a worsening security situation in the county.

Police had not made any arrests in connection with the killing at the time the protests unfolded.

Governor Guyo calls for swift justice

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo spoke out strongly against the shooting attack, describing it as a deliberate act targeting the businesswoman.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Angelina Kananu, a businesswoman who was fatally shot in a suspected targeted attack in Isiolo Town last night. This is a very unfortunate and heartbreaking incident that has shocked our community," he said.

He urged investigators not to delay in tracking down those responsible.

"I strongly urge the security agencies to conduct swift, thorough and impartial investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding this heinous crime and ensure that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," Guyo added.

As demonstrations intensified along the highway, the Governor appealed to residents to channel their grief peacefully and to share any information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

He extended his condolences to Kananu's family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, wishing them strength during the difficult period.

The X video of Isiolo Town residents protesting after businesswoman Angelina Kananu's shooting is below:

Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli dies after shooting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the deaths of Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli and her boyfriend Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, who were found shot dead on a rural roadside just days before a highly anticipated festival she was set to host.

As the investigation unfolded, the community mourned not only the loss of a vibrant performer but also the heart-wrenching thought of her 13-year-old son left behind during such a heartbreaking time.

Source: YEN.com.gh