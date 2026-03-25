A Ghanaian couple abroad sent their two daughters back to Ghana to be raised by their grandmother, and shared the experience

According to Mavis Attah, she has not regretted taking her children to Ghana for a while, considering all the benefits

The mother of four encouraged other Ghanaians abroad to send their children to trusted relations in Ghana

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Mavis Attah, a Ghanaian lady living in the US with her husband and children, recounted how she sent her offspring to Ghana and the benefits she has received for making that decision.

The couple have lived in America for nine years, and were living in South Africa before they relocated to the USA.

Mavis Attah says she and her husband agreed to take their children to Ghana for some years. Photo credit: Getty Images & SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Mavis Attah said she met her Ghanaian husband in South Africa while she was searching for a job as a professional teacher.

She met her husband, who was also a teacher, when she was employed in a school. After they married, the couple started a salon business.

The two gave birth to two children while in South Africa. According to Mavis Attah, due to the way their jobs were going, they decided to move to another country.

Mavis Attah said they both started trying for any opportunities to travel abroad. The mother of four indicated that she was able to travel to the US and move with her husband.

However, they took their first two children back to Ghana so they could find their feet before bringing them back. They lived with my mother-in-law. She raised them well, and I have no regret.

"We had two children in South Africa. Before moving to America, we took them to Ghana. I came and started schooling, and my husband also joined. It was not easy, but we were just managing. Working alongside schooling. My husband joined the military, and things started turning around for us."

"The two children we took to Ghana have joined us now. Taking them to Ghana really helped us. Our training in Ghana is different. They can speak Twi, and they are doing so well. When they came to the US, they had challenges using the computer, but now they are much better. They stayed in Ghana for about six years," she added.

Mavis Attah added that even though it was not easy to have her children away from her, she would encourage others who have trusted people in Ghana to take their kids home to be raised.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Teen sues parents for taking him to Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a 14-year-old boy sued his parents for moving him from London to Ghana.

The boy said his parents told him he was going to visit a sick relative, but he was instead sent to boarding school in Ghana.

The young boy said that had he known he was being sent to boarding school, he would not have agreed to it.

"I feel like I am living in hell. I really do not think I deserve this, and I want to come home, back to England, as soon as possible."

However, his parents said they were worried he was being groomed into joining a criminal gang in London.

A UK High Court rules that the 14-year-old whose parents brought him to Ghana should stay in the African country and finish school.

Source: Getty Images

UK court rules in favour of parents

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a UK High Court Judge ruled in favour of the parents.

The judge ruled that the boy must attend school in Ghana until at least the end of his GCSEs or their equivalent, stating that she did not want to disrupt his ongoing education.

Social media users reacted to the judge's decision and shared their views on the parents' choice.

Source: YEN.com.gh