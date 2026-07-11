The US Embassy in Accra has advertised two job openings in its Public Diplomacy and Facilities Management offices

One role targets an Education Outreach Coordinator to oversee EducationUSA programmes and diaspora engagement across Ghana

The second position requires a qualified architect with at least 5 years of project management experience at a major facility

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The United States Embassy in Accra has announced two job openings at its Ghana mission, with both positions available to eligible candidates based in the country.

The United States Embassy in Accra shares details of two vacancies open to eligible Ghanaians. Image credit: USEmbassyGhana, Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The vacancies, listed on the US Department of State's official employment portal in June 2026, cover roles in public diplomacy and facilities management, respectively.

US Embassy Education Outreach Coordinator role

The first position is for an Education Outreach Coordinator within the embassy's Public Diplomacy Office. The successful candidate will work under the supervision of a Public Diplomacy Officer and will manage a small team comprising one Education Outreach and English Language Coordinator alongside two independent EducationUSA consultants.

The role, which pays between $20,275 to $31,423 per year, centres on expanding the embassy's educational engagement with youth, diaspora communities, minorities, and what the listing describes as "Emerging Voices" audiences. Responsibilities include outreach to secondary, tertiary, and vocational institutions across Ghana, promoting American Studies content, coordinating EducationUSA advising programmes, and serving as the Public Diplomacy section's lead for diaspora engagement. The position requires occasional travel throughout Ghana.

Facilities Management Architect Position

The second opening in the US Embassy Accra is for a Project Architect in the embassy's facilities management function. Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture or Architectural Engineering from a programme accredited by either NAAB or ABET.

Beyond academic qualifications, the role, which pays $32,246 to $49,982 per year, demands a minimum of five years of experience as a project architect at a major resort, hospital, office complex, or large university or school. Candidates must also demonstrate hands-on experience managing a preventative maintenance programme using a Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS), with a track record of developing scopes of work, construction documents, cost estimates, building repair plans, equipment overhauls and replacement schedules.

How to Apply for US Embassy vacancy

Both positions are advertised through the State Department's ERA jobs platform. Applicants are advised that incomplete submissions may lead to disqualification, and shortlisted candidates could be required to complete pre-employment language or skills assessments. All selected candidates will be subject to a background investigation, and some may be required to undergo a pre-employment medical examination.

Successful applicants must be available to begin work within 12 weeks of receiving agency authorisation.

US Embassy Accra announces online auction

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana announced an online auction of excess government property and vehicles, with bidding opening on July 6, 2026.

According to a statement, all bids must be submitted through the official US government auction website, where buyers can also view available lots and instructions.

Source: YEN.com.gh