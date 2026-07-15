The US Embassy in Accra announced the temporary closure of its Consular Section from July 20 to July 31, 2026

During the closure, the Embassy will not process visas or other consular services except in life-or-death emergencies

Applicants whose passports are ready for pickup can visit the Embassy on July 23 or July 30 between 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm

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The Consular Section of the US Embassy in Accra will shut its doors to the public from July 20 through July 31, 2026, for scheduled maintenance.

Visa applications paused as the US Embassy closes the consular section from July 20 to 31 for maintenance. Photo source: @USEmbassyGhana/X, Kurgenc/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

During the 12-day closure, the Embassy will halt all US visa processing and standard consular services.

Only life-or-death emergencies will be attended to within that period.

The announcement was made via the Embassy's official Twitter/X account and confirmed in a press release on its website on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Routine consular services at U.S. Embassy Accra will officially resume on August 3, 2026.

Ghanaians and other applicants who had visa appointments booked during this window have already been contacted.

The Embassy confirmed that all affected appointments have been rescheduled, with notification sent by email to the relevant applicants.

Walk-in services for notaries and Consular Reports of Death Abroad (CRODA) will not be available during the maintenance period.

What applicants with ready passports should know

For those who have already received an email confirming that their passport or Consular Report of Birth Abroad is ready for collection, limited pickup windows are available during the closure period.

The Embassy will open specifically for passport pickup on July 23 and July 30, between 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm only.

Applicants are advised to check their emails carefully before visiting, as access will be restricted to those who have received the relevant confirmation.

What this means for Ghanaian visa applicants

The closure comes at a time when demand for US visas among Ghanaians remains high, with many applicants already navigating lengthy waiting periods for appointments.

Those with upcoming travel plans are advised to review their appointment dates and confirm whether they have received a rescheduling notification from the US Embassy.

Other Ghanaians who are yet to begin the visa application process are required to wait until the embassy resumes its full operations after the maintenance on its premises.

The US Embassy in Accra has also urged applicants to monitor official communications for updates on the resumption of full consular services after July 31.

The X post announcing the temporary closure of the US Embassy in Accra, Ghana, is below:

Reactions to US embassy's consular section's closure

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Emmanuel Addo commented:

"Students will be hot."

Bashiru Issahaku said:

"Amen and well noted."

US Embassy announces job vacancies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the recent job vacancies announced by the US Embassy in Accra, targeting positions in its Public Diplomacy and Facilities Management offices.

With unique opportunities for an Education Outreach Coordinator and a qualified architect, the roles promised to play a significant part in enhancing American engagement in Ghana's educational landscape.

Source: YEN.com.gh