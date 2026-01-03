Ghana has initiated diplomatic talks with Ukraine for the release of a detained Ghanaian national as a prisoner of war

Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa expresses optimism in negotiations, plans to travel to Ukraine for further discussions

Youth in Ghana warned against risky recruitment agencies amidst the ongoing conflict and its dangers

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said Ghana has started a high-level diplomatic engagement with Ukraine to seek the release of a Ghanaian national who has been detained as a prisoner of war in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Affairs Minister, says he'd travel to Ukraine to seek the release of a Ghanaian national. Photo credit: @okudzetoablakwa

In a post on social media, the Minister said the diplomatic talks began after the Ukrainian government notified Ghana of the arrest of a Ghanaian. Afterwards, the Ghanaian government verified the person's identity and started the process to get him released.

"Ghana has commenced diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine aimed at securing the release of a Ghanaian national (name withheld) who is being held by the Ukrainians as a prisoner of war."

"Evidence made available indicates that the Ghanaian arrived in Moscow, Russia, on July 7, 2024, where records show he signed a contract to join the 2nd Assault Company of the 71st Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division. He subsequently participated in hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia direction."

Okudzeto Ablakwa said he held a meeting with the Acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Ghana, Ivan Lukachuk, on Friday, January 2, 2026 and appealed for his release to Ghana.

"A special message has been sent to Kyiv. I am also scheduled to travel to Ukraine in the coming weeks to continue with negotiations for his release."

The Minister was optimistic that the intense diplomatic efforts would see to the release of the Ghanaian national.

"We are hopeful that our intense diplomatic efforts would yield the expected results, particularly, leveraging our cordial relations, and Ghana’s strong advocacy for peace and a cessation of the conflict."

Okudzeto Ablakwa appealed to young Ghanaians to be cautious of recruitment agencies who have ulterior motives.

"May I use this opportunity to passionately appeal to the youth of Ghana to be alert to the modus operandi of these criminal recruitment networks operating clandestinely and often through the dark web. Please do not fall prey. It is extremely dangerous to get involved in any conflict, you can be killed or captured."

