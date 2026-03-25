Samuel Doomson, Assembly Member for the Sese Electoral Area in the Ahanta West Municipality, has reportedly been arrested over his alleged involvement in galamsey

He was apprehended after honouring a police invitation and later handed over to the Western Regional Police Command in Sekondi for further questioning

Meanwhile, the MCE Ebenezer Kofi Aidoo, said authorities have gathered audio, video, and photographic evidence and remain determined to intensify the fight against galamsey

A local politician in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, Samuel Doomson, has reportedly been arrested over his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities, otherwise known as galamsey.

According to a report sighted on Adomonline, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Doomson, who is the Assembly Member for the Sese Electoral Area, was apprehended after honouring an invitation from the Ahanta West District Police Command.

The Assemblyman for the Sese Electoral Area in the Ahanta West Municipal has been arrested over his alleged involvement in galamsey. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

He was reportedly invited by the police to respond to allegations of engaging in the illegal mining menace.

The report indicated that the Sese Assemblyman was handed over to the Western Regional Police Command in Sekondi for further questioning.

Following this, Doomson was picked up by some national security operatives on March 24, 2026, while riding a motorbike through the municipal capital.

Meanwhile, the report further stated that the Municipal Chief Executive for Ahanta West, Ebenezer Kofi Aidoo, has vowed to intensify the fight against galamsey within his municipality.

"Now we have evidence he is involved in galamsey. There are audios, videos, and pictures to prove it," he said.

The Assemblyman for the Sese Electoral Area, who is currently in custody, is being processed for court, according to the report.

President John Mahama admits that the involvement of fellow National Democratic Congress members in illegal gold mining. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: UGC

Mahama admits his people's involvement in galamsey

In a related development, President John Mahama has admitted that people affiliated with him and his political party are involved in illegal mining.

Mahama complained that illegal mining had deeply infiltrated Ghanaian society.

One of his appointees, the Amansie Central District Chief Executive, was implicated in facilitating illegal mining, but no action has been taken against him.

3News reported that the president noted that operators often shift allegiance when governments change, allowing the practice to persist.

“Even when one party changes, those who were running some operation, who went to one party, will go to the next party and say, now that you have come, come and take over this operation and let’s share. We too will be getting small, this is what we are doing. And so I don’t kid myself that we don’t have our own people involved."

“And the work of the NAIMOS is not easy. They go to a community and the chiefs, the youth and everybody come out and resist them. And so I didn’t kid myself that we will be able to win that fight overnight. But we cannot relent, we must continue."

Mahama made these remarks during a meeting with Organised Labour at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, March 17.

NDC executives investigated over galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, had instructed the EOCO to investigate the NDC Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga and National Organiser, Joseph Yammin, over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The probe, stemming from a report, sought to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated, with the EOCO tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s abundant natural resources.

Source: YEN.com.gh