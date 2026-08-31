The NPP Elections Committee scheduled vetting for National Officer Aspirants starting Monday, August 31, 2026

47 out of 50 applicants submitted nomination forms ahead of the deadline, with three failing to complete the process

The party's National Delegates Conference elections are set for October 3, 2026

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a structured vetting schedule for aspirants seeking national officer positions, kicking off on Monday, August 31, 2026, ahead of the party's National Delegates Conference.

NPP Elections Committee begins vetting for National Officer aspirants on August 31, 2026, with elections set for October 3, 2026. Image credit: @gists_online/TikTok, sbawumia/Instagram

Source: UGC

The Elections Committee of the NPP, according to an August 31, 2026 report by Graphic, confirmed that the four-day vetting exercise will follow a specific order, beginning with candidates for the Chairmanship position.

Those seeking the roles of General Secretary and National Treasurer will follow on the same day.

NPP vetting schedule breakdown

Aspirants for the national vice chairperson positions will face the committee on Tuesday, September 1, while candidates for the National Organiser and National Youth Organiser roles are scheduled for Wednesday, September 2.

The final day of vetting, Thursday, September 3, is reserved for NASARA candidates, as well as those contesting for the Communications and Women Organiser positions.

Of the 50 individuals who initially applied, the National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) confirmed that 47 successfully submitted their nomination forms before the August 29 deadline. Three did not complete the process.

Key aspirants withdrawals and disqualifications

Among the notable developments ahead of the vetting, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, publicly declared interest in the National Chairperson position but subsequently withdrew from the race.

Evans Kodom, who had planned to contest the National Communications Director role, also stepped down, citing personal reasons.

Additionally, Perpetual Lomokie Akwada missed the submission deadline, leaving her nomination incomplete.

As a result of these withdrawals, a candidate identified as Aboagye now stands as the sole aspirant for the National Communications Director position and is set to proceed to the vetting stage as a likely uncontested candidate, subject to meeting all procedural requirements.

The NPP is expected to conclude all screening and procedural steps before the elections take place on October 3, 2026.

NPP's Abronye retained as Bono regional chairman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, successfully defended his position as chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, securing 201 votes in the regional election.

The result places him well ahead of his four challengers, with runner-up Hon. Yaw Afful managing 44 votes and Joe Mensah finishing third with 31.

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Source: YEN.com.gh