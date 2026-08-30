Strika, the Ghanaian child actor from the 2015 Netflix film Beasts of No Nation, was caught on video allegedly stealing metal railings from a footbridge in Accra on August 28, 2026

The film's director, Mawuko Kuadzi, granted an Asempa FM interview, sharing that Strika is an orphan whose extended family showed little interest in his welfare after the filming

Kuadzi indicated that both Strika and co-star Abraham Attah were each paid $30,000, but Strika's money was placed in a bank account to which he could only access at age 18

Strika, the Ghanaian child actor who rose to global fame through his role in the 2015 Netflix film 'Beasts of No Nation', has once again made headlines for troubling reasons after video footage emerged of him allegedly dismantling metal railings from the Kwashieman footbridge in Accra with the apparent intention of selling the material as scrap.

Actor Strika, known from 'Beasts of No Nation', faces scrutiny after a theft incident, showing troubling factors about his life and welfare. Image credit: Abraham Attah/Instagram, Sikaofficial/X

Source: UGC

The footage, which circulated widely on social media from 29 August 2026, showed residents confronting the actor at the footbridge.

Onlookers recorded the scene, with one visible hand raised near his face as the situation unfolded.

The clip reignited public concern over his welfare and sparked a fresh wave of debate about how child actors who achieve sudden international fame are supported once a production ends.

Director Mawuko Kuadzi breaks his silence

In an interview on Asempa FM, director Mawuko Kuadzi offered a candid account of the circumstances surrounding Strika's life.

Kuadzi shared that the actor, whose full name is Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, is an orphan with neither a mother nor a father.

When the production team identified him for the film, they were required to seek consent from his extended family, to whom Strika himself led them.

Kuadzi noted that the extended family appeared to show limited concern for the boy's wellbeing.

Despite this, the production team enrolled Strika in school following the film's completion.

However, the young actor reportedly ran away from school on several occasions, and repeated efforts to settle him into a stable routine proved unsuccessful.

On the matter of earnings, Kuadzi confirmed that both Strika and his co-star Abraham Attah received $30,000 each for their performances.

Concerned about Strika's vulnerability given his age and circumstances, the team chose not to release the funds to the extended family.

Instead, they opened a dedicated bank account in his name, structured so he could only access the money upon turning 18, while the production planned to fund his education in the meantime.

Kuadzi expressed disappointment after Strika reportedly gave an interview claiming that his money had been mismanaged or spent.

The director said the allegation prompted him to speak publicly to set the record straight, and indicated that many people who had tried to help Strika had since stepped back, leaving the young man to navigate life on his own terms.

The Instagram post below features an interview in which the Beasts of No Nation director shares his story.

Ghanaians react to Strika's situation

The footage and the director's revelations drew a flood of reactions on social media, with many expressing sadness and frustration.

nanapeprahofficial:

"Life 😢hmmmmm."

prince_kwadwo_owusu:

"His matter comes up almost every year 🤦‍♂️ eiii."

freddyoppongarthur:

"Oh, I have now seen that Gunnshot tried his possible best years ago.😢."

mosestukpui:

"House matter."

candywine52:

"But how come Abraham got the chance to go to school in America and left Striker behind? They both got the same money, so they should have."

Beasts of No Nation actor, Abraham Attah, graduates from Tufts University in the US. Photo source: @abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

Beast of No Nation's Abraham Attah graduates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has graduated from Tufts University in the US. He announced his graduation on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The actor known for his role as Agu in Beasts of No Nation, alongside Idris Elba, shared photos from what appeared to be his graduation ceremony.

The photos, posted on his Instagram page, showed him dressed in an academic gown with a colourful kente sash around his neck.

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Source: YEN.com.gh