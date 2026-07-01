Ghanaian hypeman Bigg Paradise took to social media to make fresh allegations against his ex-girlfriend, Adjoa Tee, during a live session

He alleged that Adjoa Tee asked him to pose as her cousin around other men and questioned why she was still dating him without 'benefits'

The former couple have repeatedly made headlines over their breakup, reconciliation and conflicting claims about their past relationship

Ghanaian hypeman Bigg Paradise has taken to social media to offer a scathing account of his experience with his ex-girlfriend, Ghanaian socialite and influencer Adjoa Tee.

Ghanaian Hypeman Bigg shares strong claims about his ex-girlfriend, Adjoa Tee, in a heated TikTok live session. Image credit: Biig Paradise/Adjoa Tee (TikTok & Instagram).

Source: Instagram

The pair have dominated headlines in recent years with their on-and-off love story, which involved a public breakup and reconciliation.

Following their most recent split, reports emerged that Adjoa Tee had described Paradise as a "two-minute man," a claim she firmly denied.

She said:

"I never said Paradise was a two-minute man. I think that thing stemmed from when we went to South Africa. Some girls were doing some live on TikTok and they said those things. Me Adjoa Tee, I have never opened my mouth to say anything of that sort. A man I've dated before, I can never do that to him."

The Twitter video of Adjoa Tee's denial of Paradise as a two-minute man is below.

Bigg Paradise exposes Adjoa Tee on live

In a series of clips circulating on social media, Bigg Paradise made several damaging claims about his former partner.

He asserted that Adjoa Tee had been unfaithful to him during their relationship and had made requests that he found deeply humiliating.

Paradise also claimed Adjoa Tee spoke poorly about him to others in the entertainment industry.

He said:

"It's painful when your partner is into infidelity. She can inform me that she will have a man visiting her and she needs me to tell the man that I'm a cousin."

Paradise added:

"Because of your selfish interest, you felt all the influencers were a threat because Gisela has bought a GLC. You went to tell DJ Obrempong that you're unsure why you're with Paradise because he doesn't have the means to provide a car."

The X video of Bigg Paradise's claims about Adjoa Tee is below.

Reactions to Bigg Paradise's Adjoa Tee comments

Bigg Paradise's claims drew sharp reactions online, with fans divided over his decision to air the details of the relationship in public.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@Joneskujoe_ wrote:

"Make we think. I don't even know why people are still listening to them. Were we not here when we told him he was doing a mistake? Now he's telling us what he went through. Are we fools? Tsww."

@RichyDonPapa said:

"A young man who's just starting to grind in life has no business dating that type of girl. She's a hustler who uses men as stepping stones to move on to the next simp. Eventually, she'll get tired because she's not getting the lifestyle and benefits her slay squad is enjoying."

@cybertruckSly indicated:

"Yo, nobody cares about you like that. Stop explaining yourself to the public. It's your personal relationship. That's the same explanation you did on Kwadwo Sheldon's show. Stop this childish behaviour."

@just_ice233 commented:

"I like Paradise but he gotta stop this childish break-up breakdown. His whole catalog has been dominated by women. Today this one, next that one. You for be guy man oo."

@boatemaa059 said:

"His relationship with Adjoa was public. So how can you tell me that she invited men over and told them you're her cousin? Are those men not on social media? Haven't they heard of Paradise and Adjoa Tee? This is so funny."

@bandile_bellos added:

"Paradise do yawa waa. You never date a materialistic person, not to talk of hook up when you be hustler. Take the L and move on man."

Fans hit back at Bigg Paradise for exposing ex-girlfriend Adjoa Tee in a heated TikTok live video. Image credit: Paradise and Adjoa Tee/Paradise (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

RNAQ spotted with Dulcie Boateng at World Cup

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparked speculation after being spotted alongside influencer Dulcie Boateng at the Philadelphia Stadium during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match against Croatia.

A TikTok video shared by popular Ghanaian entertainment page Konkonsapage3 captured the two personalities together in the stands, both dressed in Black Stars jerseys and paraphernalia.

In the clip, Dulcie, wearing large sunglasses and a Ghana-coloured headband, turned to RNAQ and asked him whether he would give her $2 million, drawing significant attention online.

Source: YEN.com.gh