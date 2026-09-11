South Korea K-ETA: Full List of 116 Countries That Can Enter Without Visa
- South Korea has released a fresh update that could make travel easier for citizens of dozens of countries
- The new arrangement covers a long list of passport holders across several regions, with some notable names included
- Ghana, however, is among the countries missing from the latest list
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South Korea has published an updated list of 116 countries and territories whose passport holders can use the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) to travel to the country without applying for a conventional visa.
The digital travel system allows eligible travellers to obtain approval online before their journey, avoiding the need to complete traditional visa procedures through South Korean diplomatic missions.
The list covers countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
Ghanaian travellers not included on K-ETA list
Ghana is not among the 116 countries and territories whose citizens are included in the K-ETA eligible group.
This means Ghanaian passport holders travelling to South Korea must continue to follow the applicable visa requirements rather than relying on the K-ETA system.
Eight African countries, however, are included on the list. They are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius and Seychelles.
Countries included in South Korea's electronic travel system
The list includes several popular destinations whose citizens can seek electronic travel authorisation before travelling to South Korea.
These include the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and several European countries.
UK nationals are also represented through several British nationality categories, including British Citizens, British Overseas Citizens and British National (Overseas) passport holders.
Full list of 116 eligible countries and territories
The countries and territories included in the K-ETA eligible group are:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Hong Kong
- Macao
- Colombia
- Dominica
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Eswatini
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Holy See
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lesotho
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Norway
- Oman
- Palau
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Serbia
- Romania
- Russia
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- Spain
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Türkiye
- Tuvalu
- United Arab Emirates
- UK — British Citizen
- UK — British Dependent Territories Citizen
- UK — British National Overseas
- UK — British Overseas Citizen
- UK — British Protected Person
- UK — British Subject
- United States
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Travellers whose countries or territories are not included on the list must continue to check South Korea's standard visa requirements before making their journey.
For Ghanaians, the exclusion from the K-ETA list means that the electronic travel authorisation route is not currently an alternative to the relevant visa process.
Australia lists countries eligible for eTA
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Australia had introduced a travel arrangement covering a select group of international passport holders.
The new entry option could have made short visits to the country easier for eligible travellers.
However, several countries had been left out of the arrangement.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.