South Korea has released a fresh update that could make travel easier for citizens of dozens of countries

The new arrangement covers a long list of passport holders across several regions, with some notable names included

Ghana, however, is among the countries missing from the latest list

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South Korea has published an updated list of 116 countries and territories whose passport holders can use the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) to travel to the country without applying for a conventional visa.

The digital travel system allows eligible travellers to obtain approval online before their journey, avoiding the need to complete traditional visa procedures through South Korean diplomatic missions.

Full list of 116 countries whose citizens can enter South Korea with K-ETA instead of a visa. Photo credit: LUONG THAI LINH/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The list covers countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Ghanaian travellers not included on K-ETA list

Ghana is not among the 116 countries and territories whose citizens are included in the K-ETA eligible group.

This means Ghanaian passport holders travelling to South Korea must continue to follow the applicable visa requirements rather than relying on the K-ETA system.

Eight African countries, however, are included on the list. They are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Countries included in South Korea's electronic travel system

The list includes several popular destinations whose citizens can seek electronic travel authorisation before travelling to South Korea.

These include the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and several European countries.

UK nationals are also represented through several British nationality categories, including British Citizens, British Overseas Citizens and British National (Overseas) passport holders.

Full list of 116 eligible countries and territories

The countries and territories included in the K-ETA eligible group are:

Albania

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Hong Kong

Macao

Colombia

Dominica

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Eswatini

Fiji

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Holy See

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kuwait

Latvia

Lesotho

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Nauru

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Oman

Palau

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Serbia

Romania

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Spain

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Türkiye

Tuvalu

United Arab Emirates

UK — British Citizen

UK — British Dependent Territories Citizen

UK — British National Overseas

UK — British Overseas Citizen

UK — British Protected Person

UK — British Subject

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

Travellers whose countries or territories are not included on the list must continue to check South Korea's standard visa requirements before making their journey.

For Ghanaians, the exclusion from the K-ETA list means that the electronic travel authorisation route is not currently an alternative to the relevant visa process.

Australia lists countries eligible for eTA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Australia had introduced a travel arrangement covering a select group of international passport holders.

The new entry option could have made short visits to the country easier for eligible travellers.

However, several countries had been left out of the arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh