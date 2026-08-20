Zambian authorities confirmed that former minister Mutotwe Kafwaya died after being shot during a security operation in Lusaka on Friday, July 18

The raid targeted a property linked to opposition leader Brian Mundubile, who has since gone into hiding and denied all allegations against him

The EU election observation mission raised serious concerns about the results tabulation process following Zambia's presidential election

Zambian former minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, 49, was fatally shot during a security raid in Lusaka on Friday, 18 July, one day after the country held its presidential election.

Zambian authorities confirm former minister Mutotwe Kafwaya's death during a security raid linked to opposition leader Brian Mundubile, amid election result concerns. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A police spokesman confirmed that a joint security task force conducted the operation at a property connected to opposition leader Brian Mundubile.

Officers said they came under armed resistance from unidentified individuals at the scene and returned fire.

"In the process, one unidentified male person was fatally wounded, and the firearm was recovered," police said.

In a report shared by Legit.ng on August 20, 2026, eleven others were arrested during the same sweep. Authorities identified the deceased as Kafwaya only after family members came forward to confirm his identity. Police faced growing public pressure before finally announcing his death on Wednesday.

Zambian authorities accused Mundubile's party, the NRPUP, of insurgency, militia activity, and stockpiling high-grade weapons.

Mundubile, who has been in hiding since the raid, rejected those claims as "total fabrications" and maintained that the property raided was his personal residence.

He said he had received no information about Kafwaya's whereabouts after learning the former minister had been shot.

Mutotwe Kafwaya's political career

Kafwaya first won a parliamentary seat in 2016 and later served in the cabinet under former President Edgar Lungu, holding the works portfolio from 2018 before moving to the transport ministry the following year.

After Lungu lost the 2021 election to incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema, Kafwaya remained in parliament as an opposition member.

EU raises concerns over election results process

According to official results, Hichilema won a second five-year term with 60% of the vote. Mundubile finished on 38% and has indicated he intends to challenge the outcome in court, alleging the vote-tallying process was manipulated.

Regional and international observers described election day itself as largely peaceful but flagged serious concerns about the pre-election environment, citing restrictions on campaigning and limited media access.

The EU election observation mission warned that these conditions may have produced an uneven contest.

In a report published on Wednesday, the EU mission stated that the results tabulation process "deteriorated significantly" after counting resumed following a six-hour suspension.

The electoral commission had halted the count, citing violence against its staff and alleged ballot-box theft.

Observers noted that results were frequently not recorded on tally sheets promptly, that verification between digital and paper records was weak, and that returning officers repeatedly paused proceedings to await direction from headquarters.

A heavy military presence at certain counting centres was also described as intimidating.

Zambia's Human Rights Commission has since called for accountability over individuals whose whereabouts remain unknown following arrests connected to the post-election security operations, urging that anyone held beyond the legal detention period be either charged or released, and that alleged unlawful detentions or disappearances be independently investigated.

Prominent figures including Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Abronye DC, and Odeneho Kwaku Appiah featured among the newly elected regional chairmen. Photo credit: The New Patriotic Party.

Source: Facebook

Ghana: Full list of NPP regional chairmen

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) elected new regional chairmen across 15 of Ghana’s 16 regions as part of its ongoing reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The regional elections are a key part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its structures and position itself for the next presidential and parliamentary elections.

The newly elected chairmen are expected to play a crucial role in coordinating party activities, mobilising supporters and strengthening the NPP’s grassroots structures in their respective regions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh