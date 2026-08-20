A 60-year-old man identified as Tajudeen Yusuf was shot dead in Osogbo during a clash involving suspected hoodlums and Davido's security team

The confrontation erupted outside the Ataoja of Osogbo's palace after a suspected gang member tried to access the Nigerian music star

Osun State Police have launched a full investigation and appealed to the public for information to help identify and arrest the suspects

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A 60-year-old resident of Osogbo has died after gunfire broke out between suspected gang members and security personnel attached to Nigerian music star David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

60-year-old man is shot dead after a clash between Davido's security team and hoodlums in Osogbo. Image credit: Davido, Nigeria Police

Source: Facebook

The fatal incident took place on Wednesday, 19 August 2026, shortly after the governor visited the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, to present his certificate of return following his victory in the 15 August governorship election.

Davido was among those accompanying his uncle in a convoy of approximately 20 vehicles, which arrived at the palace at around 3:15 pm.

How the confrontation unfolded

According to Osun State Police Command spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi, the trouble began when a man identified as Adebayo Taoreed, also known as "Small Rugged," attempted to approach singer Davido after the palace visit but was blocked by the singer's security detail.

Ojelabi described Taoreed as an ex-convict, a suspected notorious thug and an alleged member of the Eye confraternity.

The attempted approach drew other suspected gang members to the scene.

The group reportedly blocked the palace entrance and disrupted movement in the surrounding area before the situation escalated into an exchange of gunfire between the hoodlums and security personnel attached to both the governor and Davido.

The shooting reportedly continued for between 12 and 15 minutes. Governor Adeleke's convoy departed the area without harm.

However, police say the suspected gang members, as they left the scene, allegedly shot Tajudeen Yusuf. Officers who arrived shortly after found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was transported to the University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police vow to bring suspects to justice

Samuel Etaifo, the Commissioner of Police overseeing the election in Osun State, condemned the killing in strong terms and pledged that the command would mobilise all available resources to ensure those responsible face justice.

The command has since launched a full investigation and urged members of the public with relevant information to contact the nearest police station or reach out through official channels.

A Facebook post announcing the incident is below.

Davido celebrate uncles election victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Davido's emotional reaction to the announcement of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, winning the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

As the results were declared, the Afrobeats superstar was captured on video breaking down in joyful disbelief, a moment that has resonated strongly with fans and demonstrated his unwavering support for his family's political legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh