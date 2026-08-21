Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokuaa expressed disbelief on Facebook following the death of lawyer and businessman Kessben on August 20, 2026

Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben, founded the Kessben Group of Companies and passed away at age 68 after a short illness

Kessben TV confirmed his death on August 20, 2026, sharing that the businessman died during the late hours of August 19, 2026

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Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokuaa, fondly known as Vim Lady, has broken her silence on the passing of prominent Ghanaian lawyer and businessman Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kessben or Kwabena Kesse.

Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokuaa mourns the passing of lawyer and businessman Stephen Kwabena Boateng, known as Kessben. Image credit: Afia Pokuaa, We love Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Taking to Facebook on August 20, 2026, Afia Pokuaa shared a brief but heartfelt message that captured the disbelief many Ghanaians felt upon hearing the news.

"Jesus! Kessben? Lord have mercy. Aoooooooo🙆🏾‍♀️😭" she wrote.

Who was Kessben?

Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Boateng was the founder, president, and chief executive officer of the Kessben Group of Companies, a business empire that made him one of the most recognisable figures in Ghanaian entrepreneurship and media.

He was 68 years old at the time of his passing, which followed a short illness.

Kessben TV, one of the stations under his media group, confirmed his death on August 20, 2026, announcing that he had passed during the late hours of August 19, 2026.

The Facebook post below features Afia Pokuaa as she mourns the death of lawyer and businessman Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kessben.

Reactions to Kessben's passing

The news of his death drew an outpouring of condolences across social media, with many friends and followers sharing their grief under Afia Pokuaa's post.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Rebecca Amonie wrote:

"A big blow papapapa. Rest well, daddy."

Boakye Da-costa commented:

"Take it easy, sis⛹🏾‍♂️🌹."

Frankomedia Gh added:

"It shall be well, Sister Afia."

Counsellor Sammy shared:

"Painful but can't question God 😭."

Bismark Pong wrote:

"Death is a penalty we all will pay for the privilege of Life... May his Gentle Soul Rest In Peace 🕊️ 🕊️."

DJ KA mourns the passing of Kessben

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kessben Media presenter DJ KA became emotional during his radio programme as he mourned the death of his boss, Kwabena Kesse.

The businessman, popularly known as Kessben, was the founder and owner of Kessben Media, the operator of Kessben FM and Kessben TV.

His death was confirmed on Thursday, August 20, 2026, leaving his family, employees and business associates in deep sorrow.

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Source: YEN.com.gh