GES Investigates Alleged Sexual Misconduct Involving Mim SHS Security Officer
- The Ghana Education Service in the Ahafo Region opened an investigation into an alleged sexual misconduct incident at Mim Senior High School
- A security officer at the school allegedly approached a female student and asked her to engage in sexual activity with him
- The Asunafo North Municipal GES Director confirmed that both the security officer and the student were already been interviewed
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The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ahafo Region has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a security officer at Mim Senior High School and a female student at the institution.
The incident reportedly stirred unrest within the Mim community after word spread that the security officer had solicited sexual activity from the student.
Following the allegations, some youth in the community are said to have physically confronted the officer in response to the claims.
GES interviews both parties in Mim SHS probe
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In an August 25, 2026 report by citinewsroom, the Asunafo North Municipal Director of GES, Samuel Jatong Larri, confirmed that the Service has taken charge of the matter and that formal interviews have already been conducted with both individuals involved.
Larri noted that the female student was interviewed with her parents present, a step he described as essential to ensuring her account was properly recorded while keeping the process safe and dignified for her.
"We interviewed the security man. We also interviewed the girl in question in the presence of her mother and father. So the security man narrated his side of it. The girl also did the same thing," he said.
GES prioritises students' wellbeing during inquiry
Larri added that the compiled reports from the interviews would be forwarded to the Regional Director of GES before any further action is determined.
He was clear that the welfare of the student remains the central concern during the process.
"So we are putting the reports together…we will forward it to the regional director. When it happens like this, the girl will be our main focus. We are focused on how to protect the girl in terms of psychological trauma that she would be going through," he explained.
Authorities have indicated that the investigation is aimed at establishing a full and accurate picture of what occurred before any disciplinary or legal steps are considered.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh