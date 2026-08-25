The Ghana Education Service in the Ahafo Region opened an investigation into an alleged sexual misconduct incident at Mim Senior High School

A security officer at the school allegedly approached a female student and asked her to engage in sexual activity with him

The Asunafo North Municipal GES Director confirmed that both the security officer and the student were already been interviewed

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ahafo Region has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a security officer at Mim Senior High School and a female student at the institution.

Ghana Education Service investigates alleged sexual misconduct involving a security officer and a student at Mim Senior High School, prioritising student welfare. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The incident reportedly stirred unrest within the Mim community after word spread that the security officer had solicited sexual activity from the student.

Following the allegations, some youth in the community are said to have physically confronted the officer in response to the claims.

GES interviews both parties in Mim SHS probe

In an August 25, 2026 report by citinewsroom, the Asunafo North Municipal Director of GES, Samuel Jatong Larri, confirmed that the Service has taken charge of the matter and that formal interviews have already been conducted with both individuals involved.

Larri noted that the female student was interviewed with her parents present, a step he described as essential to ensuring her account was properly recorded while keeping the process safe and dignified for her.

"We interviewed the security man. We also interviewed the girl in question in the presence of her mother and father. So the security man narrated his side of it. The girl also did the same thing," he said.

GES prioritises students' wellbeing during inquiry

Larri added that the compiled reports from the interviews would be forwarded to the Regional Director of GES before any further action is determined.

He was clear that the welfare of the student remains the central concern during the process.

"So we are putting the reports together…we will forward it to the regional director. When it happens like this, the girl will be our main focus. We are focused on how to protect the girl in terms of psychological trauma that she would be going through," he explained.

Authorities have indicated that the investigation is aimed at establishing a full and accurate picture of what occurred before any disciplinary or legal steps are considered.

Finland details financial thresholds for international students applying for student residence permits, including minimum funds based on living arrangements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Finland sets minimum bank balance, foreign students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Finland's Immigration Service released official guidelines detailing the minimum funds that foreign students must hold in their bank accounts to qualify for a student residence permit in the country.

The guidelines specify that applicants must be able to support themselves financially throughout their entire stay in Finland, and crucially, income from employment cannot be counted towards this requirement when applying for a first permit.

Students enrolled in programmes lasting one year or longer must demonstrate a bank balance of at least EUR 9,600 at the point of submitting their application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh