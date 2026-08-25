The family of Rosemary Chemutai Koech, a senior KCB Bank Group employee, shared that she had been facing marital and financial difficulties before her death

Koech was found unresponsive at her Ngong home in Kajiado County after a caretaker and family members broke down her bedroom door

Colleagues and Kenya's digital rights community have mourned her loss, describing her as a leading voice in data governance and technology policy

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A senior executive at KCB Bank Group, Rosemary Chemutai Koech, has died at her home in Ngong, Kajiado County, with her family detailing that she had been carrying a heavy personal burden in her final days.

The family of Rosemary Chemutai Koech, a KCB Bank Group executive, shares the heartbreaking personal struggles she had faced before her death. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a report by Star, relatives indicated that Koech had expressed frustration over marital difficulties and financial obligations she was working to manage, suggesting she was under significant strain before her passing.

A caretaker at her Ngong residence told reporters that family members were forced to break down her bedroom door after she failed to respond to repeated knocks and calls.

The news has sent shockwaves through her professional network and among those championing digital rights in Kenya.

Tributes pour in for late KCB executive

Koech was widely respected as one of Kenya's foremost voices on data governance, technology policy, and digital rights.

Former colleague Okula Jack honoured her memory in a Facebook post, describing her as a thought-leader whose contributions reverberated across public policy circles.

"Rosemary Chemutai Koech Kimwatu, Advocate, was a thought-leader in public policy, data governance & protection, technology and digital rights. Her brilliant voice in the aforementioned areas reverberated with force, cheerfulness and wit," Okula wrote.

He noted that Koech played an active role in shaping conversations around key government digital programmes, including the Maisha Digital Superhighway, Maisha Namba, Maisha Card, Maisha Database, and the eCitizen platform.

"When, as the Kenya Kwanza Government, we anchored Maisha Digital Superhighway... she enriched our discussions with penetrating vision, immense expertise and dynamic energy. Where we disagreed, she did so with grace and with warmth," Okula said.

Okula recalled knowing Koech, affectionately called "Chemu", from their days at the University of Nairobi's Parklands Campus. He concluded his tribute with a sombre reflection:

"The legal profession and FinTech have lost a consummate thought-leader," extending condolences to her family, friends, and associates.

The Facebook post shared by the family of the late KCB Bank Group senior executive Rosemary Chemutai Koech is below.

The tribute prompted an outpouring of grief online, with friends and colleagues sharing their shock and sorrow:

Rocco Ademba wrote:

"It's hard to believe."

Yuan Ambia shared:

"Rocco Ademba sad bro."

Ombongi M. Victor noted:

"A beffiting Tribute, Senior Okula Jack, to our departed friend. May Allah accept her good deeds. 🙏."

Rocco Ademba added:

"It's tough."

Onimo Onguru III shared:

"Toxic workplaces tupu -KCB mist be called out, Okula."

CLOGSAG Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo passed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), passed away following a brief illness.

He reportedly died on Friday, August 21, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh