Gomoa Central MP A Plus and his brother Strabo Quame announced a new demonstration scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2026

The planned protest follows a first demonstration that turned deadly, with the Ghana Police reporting three fatalities amid clashes between Gomoa and Efuttu communities

Strabo Quame shared an audio he claims shows armed men with alleged Efuttu ties preparing to confront demonstrators ahead of the protest

Gomoa youth are set to stage a second demonstration over a long-running land dispute with the Efuttu community, weeks after a similar protest in the Central Region turned violent and left three people dead.

Gomoa Central MP A Plus announces a peaceful protest on September 15, 2026, amid rising tensions from a deadly land dispute with Efuttu. Image credit: Strabo Quame/Facebook, Joy News

Source: UGC

The Ghana Police confirmed the three fatalities following clashes that broke out during the first demonstration, which stemmed from a prolonged land dispute between the Gomoa and Efuttu communities.

Tension between the two groups has since remained high.

A Plus calls for new protest

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, announced the new demonstration, which his brother, content creator Strabo Quame, amplified on his own platform.

Both men stressed that the upcoming protest on Wednesday, September 15, 2026, is intended to be a peaceful one.

Strabo Quame noted that organisers have secured support from the Ghana Police to help maintain order throughout the event.

Concerning audio surfaces ahead of the protest

The situation took a fresh turn when Strabo Quame shared what he described as evidence backing his concerns about potential violence from those aligned with the Efuttu side.

In a video, he played an audio recording of an alleged man with supposed Efuttu ties speaking inside a WhatsApp group.

The man in the recording appeared to encourage others to come armed ahead of the Gomoa demonstration, claiming he was ready and urging fellow group members to do the same.

Strabo Quame presented the audio as proof that the threat to the planned protest is real, even as organisers maintain their commitment to keeping the march non-violent.

The Facebook post below contains the audio that has raised concerns ahead of Gomoa’s supposed peaceful demonstration.

Reactions to the planned Gomoa demonstration

The announcement drew a wave of responses on social media, with many questioning the motivations behind the march and urging young people to be cautious.

Kobina Akraba Anfo asked:

"Will you be part?"

Natalie Yang wrote:

"I hope it will be a peaceful one, because you people have to tread cautiously. I hope you people don't go and take Zongo boys and send them there in the name of demonstration. Where have you and your brother been all these years? Suddenly, you people care about Gomoa."

Antwi Afigya Kwabre Medalz said:

"You and your brother want to use innocent youths [Expletive] for your political power, right?"

Mohammed Nana Asare Quartey stated:

"We, the people of Effutu Guans, will not strike you but will defend ourselves when you strike."

Chameleon Walker Gh warned:

"Dear youth of Gomoa, don't get yourself involved if you are not from the royal family. They don't share the money with you when they sell their Land. Don't allow yourself to be used by this [Expletive] here."

Chaos erupts in New Winneba, Central Region, leaving three dead and about 15 injured as armed men damage property and police reinforce security. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

3 died in Gomoa and Efuttu's clash

Three people have lost their lives, and approximately 15 others have been hospitalised following a violent attack on New Winneba Township in Ghana's Central Region on Tuesday, 1 September 2026.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed that those receiving treatment, among them a police officer, was transferred to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

According to police, a group of around 300 individuals from the communities of Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze, and Gomoa Pomadze descended on New Winneba at approximately 10:40 a.m.

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Source: YEN.com.gh