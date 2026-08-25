Ghanaian musician Dee Wills marked his birthday alongside his father, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, in a heartwarming family moment

Dee Wills shared photos of the birthday celebration on his Facebook page on August 25, 2026, drawing massive love from fans

Fans and social media users shared warm birthday messages for the musician, whose songs have continued to make an impression on listeners

Ghanaian gospel musician Daniel Duncan-Williams, widely known by his stage name Dee Wills, rang in his birthday in the best company possible, celebrating the milestone with his father, the revered Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

A series of photos shows Ghanaian artist Dee Wills celebrating his birthday with his father, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams. Image credit: Action Chapel Int UK

Source: UGC

The younger Duncan-Williams shared a selection of photos capturing the family occasion on his Facebook page on 25 August 2026.

The images, which showed father and son sharing smiles and joy, quickly made the rounds online and attracted an outpouring of warm wishes from fans and followers.

Dee and Archbishop Duncan-Williams share a moment

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams is one of Ghana's most prominent and respected men of God, widely recognised for his decades of Christian leadership.

His son Dee Wills has carved out his own path in the music industry, building a following through his artistry.

The birthday photos offered fans a rare, personal glimpse into their family bond, with the celebratory moment resonating deeply with those who follow both figures.

The Facebook post below captures Dee Wills and his father, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, sharing a memorable birthday moment.

Fans shower Dee Wills with birthday wishes

The Facebook post drew a wave of affectionate comments from well-wishers who were clearly moved by the celebration.

Shater Erico wrote:

"Long Live Mi King 🤴 💙 God Is The Greatest."

Sylvester Bonney Jakes said:

"Happy birthday 🎂 to you with long-lasting joy and blessings, Sir."

Oko Dennis offered:

"Happy gracious birthday bro, God bless you."

Catherine Michelle chimed in with:

"Yummy chocolate cake! Happy birthday."

Emmanuel Ocloo added:

"Wow! A Glorious Birthday to you, brother; you're dearly loved and cherished."

Archbishop Duncan-Williams recounts a one hour fourty-five minutes journey to heaven. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Duncan-Williams details what he saw in heaven

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the founder and leader of Action Chapel International, opened up about what he described as a profound spiritual encounter in which he was taken to heaven and returned to his body.

The veteran Ghanaian preacher shared the account during a sermon at his church, telling congregants that the experience lasted one hour and 45 minutes.

Duncan-Williams said he was removed from his body by an angel and shown things he described as extraordinary. Among the most vivid was a scene on a high mountain where the grass appeared to shimmer like diamonds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh