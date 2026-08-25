The US Department of State has outlined two distinct categories of family-based immigrant visas available to foreign nationals seeking permanent residence

Immediate Relative visas carry no annual cap, while Family Preference visas are subject to strict numerical limits each fiscal year

US citizens aged 21 and above can sponsor up to four categories of relatives, including spouses, children, parents, and siblings

The United States government has detailed the conditions under which foreign nationals can obtain a family-based immigrant visa, specifying which relatives American citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents are eligible to sponsor for permanent residence.

Official guidance from the US Department of State states that any foreign national seeking to relocate permanently to the US must first obtain an immigrant visa.

Explore the US family-based immigrant visa categories: Immediate Relatives with no cap and Family Preference visas with limits. Understand sponsorship options for relatives. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

To qualify, the applicant must be petitioned by a close relative who is at least 21 years old and holds either US citizenship or Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status.

Two categories of family-based immigrant visas

The federal government recognises two distinct visa categories under its family-based immigration programme.

The first is the Immediate Relative visa, which covers close family members of US citizens, including spouses, children, and parents.

A defining feature of this category is the absence of an annual numerical cap, meaning there is no restriction on how many individuals can receive these visas within a given fiscal year.

The second is the Family Preference visa, which applies to more distant family relationships with US citizens as well as certain qualifying relationships with LPRs.

Unlike the Immediate Relative category, the number of Family Preference visas issued is capped each fiscal year, which can significantly extend processing and waiting times for applicants.

4 relatives a US citizen can sponsor

Under the family immigration programme, a US citizen is eligible to file an immigrant visa petition for four categories of relatives:

1. Spouse 2. Son or daughter 3. Parent 4. Brother or sister

An important distinction exists between minor children and adult sons or daughters. While minor children of US citizens typically qualify under the Immediate Relative category, adult children may fall under the Family Preference classification. This distinction has practical consequences, as Family Preference applicants are subject to annual numerical limits that can lengthen the visa process considerably.

The US Department of State advises all prospective sponsors and applicants to review the eligibility requirements for their specific category before initiating the petition process, as each classification carries its own documentation and procedural obligations.

US names 2 relatives Green Card holders can sponsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has announced family-based immigration options for people whose relatives are Green Card holders.

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the groups that qualify are spouses of permanent residents and children of permanent residents

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Source: YEN.com.gh