US Names Items Foreign Nationals Can Bring Into the US Without Paying Duty

The United States government published guidelines on which household items foreigners can import without paying customs duty

Items must have been in active personal use for at least one year while the owner lived abroad to qualify

The US government specified that goods intended for resale or transfer to another person will not meet the duty-free conditions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United States government has published official guidelines detailing the conditions under which foreigners can bring personal household belongings into the country without incurring customs charges.

The information, published on the official US government website, sets out two conditions that must both be satisfied before household goods qualify for duty-free entry.

The US government outlines guidelines for foreigners on importing household items duty-free, detailing usage and resale restrictions for a smooth relocation process. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for duty-free entry

According to the published guidelines, the items in question must have been in active personal use for a minimum of one year while the owner was residing abroad. Additionally, the goods must be strictly for personal use and cannot be intended for resale or transfer to any other individual.

The website states:

"Items used in your household abroad are duty-free if: You used them for at least one year while abroad. They are not intended for anyone else or for sale."

Under these conditions, a broad range of everyday belongings could qualify, including furniture, kitchen appliances, clothing and electronics, provided the owner genuinely used them while living overseas.

What the rules mean for relocating residents

For individuals planning a move to the United States, whether they are returning American citizens or foreign nationals, the guidelines offer a practical way to avoid additional financial costs at the border when shipping personal belongings.

Items acquired recently abroad, or any goods bought with the intention of selling them once inside the United States, would fall outside the scope of this provision and remain subject to standard customs duties.

The distinction between genuinely used personal property and commercially intended goods sits at the centre of how US customs authorities assess such shipments. Travellers and those relocating are advised to declare their belongings accurately upon entry to avoid complications during the customs process.

US names 2 relatives Green Card holders can sponsor

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has released family-based immigration options for people whose relatives are Green Card holders.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the groups that qualify are spouses of permanent residents and children of permanent residents.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh