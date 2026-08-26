A video shared on Instagram on August 26, 2026, captured Odo Broni paying her respects at the resting place of her late mother-in-law, Ama Saah

Daddy Lumba's youngest sister Faustina Fosu urged Ghanaians to appreciate Odo Broni for the love she has shown the family

Odo Broni was seen reaching out to touch the shoulders of a statue placed at the family home in a deeply moving gesture

Odo Broni, the partner of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has moved Ghanaians with a touching visit to the resting place of her late mother-in-law, Ama Saah, where she was seen praying and paying her respects in a moment that resonated widely online.

Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, visits her late mother-in-law Ama Saah’s resting place as the emotional moment goes viral. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The video, posted on Instagram by the account nanaakuaadepaofficial on August 26, 2026, showed Odo Broni at the family home, standing beside a statue of Ama Saah and gently placing her hands on its shoulders in a quiet, heartfelt act of remembrance.

The caption accompanying the video described it as "a beautiful moment of love and respect," noting that Odo Broni was "praying and seeking her blessings," adding:

"Even in death, some bonds remain deeply connected through love, remembrance, and prayer."

Faustina Fosu appreciates Odo Broni

In the video, Faustina Fosu, the youngest sister of Daddy Lumba, spoke directly to viewers and called on Ghanaians to recognise and appreciate Odo Broni for the warmth and devotion she has shown towards the family.

Her appeal added a personal layer to the footage, with a close family member publicly vouching for the bond Odo Broni has maintained even after the loss of her mother-in-law.

The gesture struck a chord with many who watched, drawing attention to the depth of Odo Broni's commitment to a family she continues to honour.

Faustina also appears to have added some spice to the footage with a subtle remark about “their team” looking fine while comparing them with the others.

Her comment, “Biibi besi a, anka esii 1983,” has drawn attention, with the phrase suggesting that if anything was going to happen, it would have happened long ago. Despite mentioning no names, the remark has fuelled speculation online.

The Instagram post below features a video of Odo Broni at the grave site of Daddy Lumba’s late mother, Ama Saah.

Social media reacts to Odo Broni's tribute

The video drew an outpouring of warm responses from social media users who were visibly moved by the display of loyalty and love.

benjamohenee said:

"We thank god for everything 🙏."

maa_gee_1 wrote:

"Funny girl."

aduseinb said:

"We love to see ❤️👏."

chioma04 said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️papabi."

themichelle_om shared:

"Concert😂."

evasanddrinks also added:

"Odo bronii Daddy Lumba da woase bebreee. Onyame ka woho. Onyame ka woho wine daddy mma nyinaa ❤️."

DL FM celebrates Odo Broni's birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Priscilla Ofori, fondly called Odo Broni, the second wife of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, celebrated her birthday on April 15, 2026.

DLFM, a radio station owned by Daddy Lumba, as he was popularly called, celebrated his second wife on social media.

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to share varied opinions on her birthday celebration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh