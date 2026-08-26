Tim Curry, best known for playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died at 80

He passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home, with no official cause of death released so far by his family

His death comes just one day after the passing of fellow entertainment icon and country music legend Dolly Parton.

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Tim Curry, the flamboyant English actor who soared to fame in the 1970s as the star of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died at the age of 80.

"Rocky Horror" icon Tim Curry has died at 80, his longtime manager confirmed. Image credit: Complex.

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His death was confirmed by his longtime manager and friend, Marcia Hurwitz, who said he died peacefully at his Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

No official cause of death has been released, though Curry had suffered from several health issues since surviving a severe stroke in 2012, which left him wheelchair-bound and unable to walk for the rest of his life.

His death comes just one day after the passing of fellow entertainment icon Dolly Parton.

Tim Curry's iconic Rocky Horror legacy

Curry began his stage career in 1968 with an appearance in the London production of "Hair," before going on to originate the role of Dr Frank-N-Furter on stage in London, then Los Angeles and Broadway.

He carried the role to the screen in Jim Sharman's 1975 film adaptation, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," alongside a young Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick.

Beyond Rocky Horror, Curry built a wide-ranging career spanning more than five decades, taking on roles including Wadsworth the Butler in "Clue," the villain in "Legend," the Concierge in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," and the terrifying Pennywise the Clown in the 1990 TV adaptation of Stephen King's "It."

He also pursued a recording career, releasing three rock albums in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

His accolades included a Daytime Emmy Award, three Tony Award nominations, two Laurence Olivier Award nominations, and a 2006 Grammy nomination for his audiobook narration of Lemony Snicket's "A Series of Unfortunate Events: The Bad Beginning," alongside Meryl Streep, Jim Carrey, and Jude Law.

Curry's life after his 2012 stroke

Following his 2012 stroke, Curry shifted much of his focus to voice work, including playing Chancellor Palpatine and Darth Sidious in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and narrating Fox's 2016 "Rocky Horror" TV remake as "The Criminologist."

He made a rare public appearance at the 50th anniversary screening of "Rocky Horror" in September 2025, where he spoke candidly about still being unable to walk, and released a memoir, "Vagabond," the following month.

Reflecting on death in an earlier CBS Sunday Morning interview, Curry once said: "I'm not [afraid]. I don't fear death. I try to avoid it, as I think we all do."

Country music icon Dolly Parton dies at age 80

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, country music icon Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, with her family confirming the news via a video statement from her nephew.

Her death came just months after the passing of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, adding further weight to a difficult week for the entertainment world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh