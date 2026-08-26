Coventry City beat Plymouth 4-2 in the Carabao Cup, with Caleb Yirenkyi producing a standout display

The 20-year-old Ghanaian set up the opening goal with a cheeky flick that Taiwo Awoniyi converted after just three minutes

Frank Lampard singled out Yirenkyi for special praise after the young winger lasted 70 minutes of the contest

Caleb Yirenkyi delivered a performance that caught the eye of his manager as Coventry City defeated League One side Plymouth 4-2 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, August 25, earning warm words from head coach Frank Lampard.

The Black Stars midfielder was central to the Sky Blues' fast start, producing a clever flick in the third minute that Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi seized upon to give Coventry an early lead.

Caleb Yirenkyi Earns Frank Lampard's Praise After Assist in Coventry City's Carabao Cup Win. Photos by Marc Atkins and Nigel French/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Jack Radoni added a second just two minutes later, but Plymouth fought back to level matters after the 54th minute.

Coventry ultimately reasserted control, scoring twice in the closing 23 minutes to advance to the Round of 32.

Lampard praises Caleb Yirenkyi

Speaking after the final whistle, Lampard was candid about the role he sees the youngster playing for the club.

"That's what we brought Caleb [Yirenkyi] here for. He's a really, really talented young man. There's so much to his game that is going to get better," the manager said.

Watch Lampard's praise of Yirenkyi, as shared on X:

Yirenkyi's numbers from the 70 minutes he spent on the pitch backed up Lampard's enthusiasm.

According to Sofascore, the winger completed 11 of 15 passes in the opposition half, recorded an 84% overall pass accuracy, made two interceptions, claimed four recoveries and created one big chance alongside his assist.

He also won two of five ground duels contested during the match.

Watch Yirenkyi's assist to Awoniyi, as shared on X:

What's next for Yirenkyi after Lampard praise

The performance carries added significance given the context surrounding Yirenkyi's early days in senior English football.

His competitive debut came against Arsenal in the Premier League, a match in which Coventry were beaten 3-0, offering little room for the teenager to find his footing at the highest level.

Tuesday's contribution against Plymouth provides a far more positive reference point as the midfielder looks to establish himself in Lampard's plans.

Coventry's next fixture is a Premier League home match against Hull City on August 29.

Hull arrive with momentum of their own, having caused a major upset by defeating Manchester United in the opening round of Premier League fixtures.

Yirenkyi reflects on Premier League debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi has spoken for the first time after making his Premier League debut for Coventry against Arsenal on August 21.

The Ghanaian midfielder admitted the defeat was disappointing but celebrated the milestone on Instagram.

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Source: YEN.com.gh