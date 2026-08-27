The UAE government outlined four specific infractions that can trigger an administrative suspension of a company's file

Employers found in breach of Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022 face an immediate block from issuing new work permits

The UAE government also recently detailed 13 categories of work permits available to foreign workers in the country

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has set out four specific infractions that may result in an administrative block preventing companies from obtaining new work permits.

The regulatory measures stem from Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022, which dictates the strict parameters for the administrative suspension of an establishment's file.

UAE names 4 violations that can stop companies from getting new work permits for foreigners.Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Government highlights key regulatory breaches

An official UAE government directive has established that an establishment's file will be suspended, barring access to fresh work permits, should the business commit any of four specific infractions:

Failing to provide appropriate labour accommodation Facing allegations of human-related offences Abusing the privilege granted Committing breaches stipulated in the Cabinet Resolution

Under the legal framework, an official directive highlights the zero-tolerance stance:

"Firms will be denied new work permits if they commit any of the following four violations."

Direct consequences enforced on non-compliant employers

The enforcement action acts directly upon a firm's operational file.

If an establishment is found to have committed any of the listed offences, it will be immediately blocked from issuing new work permits for the entire duration of its suspension period.

The regulations cover physical statutory duties, such as delivering suitable housing standards for workers, alongside broader legal and ethical expectations regarding how businesses exercise the privileges extended to them under UAE employment regulations.

Employers operating across the UAE are encouraged to examine the full guidelines detailed in Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022, accessible on the official UAE government web portal, to ensure their operational practices remain compliant.

Broader work permit framework established in UAE

The latest compliance measures come as authorities continue to outline the broader labour system operating across the nation.

The UAE government recently detailed 13 distinct categories of work permits accessible to foreign workers.

These permits span multiple operational models, offering tailored access for freelancers, part-time staff, students, juveniles, golden visa holders, and private tutors.

UAE sets age requirement for work permit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had published its official age requirements for foreigners applying for a work permit in the country.

Applicants aged below 18 who fell outside two specific exemption categories did not qualify for a standard work permit.

The UAE outlined separate permit frameworks for juveniles and those on student training or employment programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh