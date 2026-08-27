CCTV Catches Ghanaian Farmer Stealing Gallons of ‘Apio’ Worth Thousands of Cedis

A 24-year-old farmer has found himself in trouble after CCTV footage reportedly captured him during a series of suspicious activities

The footage became a key part of a case involving gallons of a popular local drink worth thousands of cedis

A court has now delivered its verdict, with the details of the case attracting attention

A 24-year-old farmer has been convicted and fined after CCTV footage caught him stealing gallons of Akpeteshie, a locally distilled gin popularly called Apio, from a trader in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Dauda Ibrahim, who goes by the nickname Yaro, appeared before the Nsuta Circuit Court on Tuesday, where Judge Simon Nketiah Gagah handed down his ruling after reviewing evidence from the surveillance footage.

CCTV catches a Ghanaian farmer stealing gallons of ‘apio’ worth thousands of cedis. Photo credit: Asaase 99.5/facebook.

Source: Facebook

The recordings showed Ibrahim carrying out multiple thefts of the local gin, which was worth thousands of cedis.

The sentence Ibrahim now faces

Judge Gagah ordered Ibrahim to pay a fine of GH¢7,200. Should he fail to settle the amount, he faces a default sentence of three years in prison.

The case serves as a stark reminder of how CCTV technology is increasingly being used to resolve petty crime disputes in communities across the country.

Ibrahim did not act alone, according to the court. An alleged accomplice who was said to have been involved in the thefts has not yet been apprehended and remains at large.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed details about the search for the second suspect.

The trader whose stock was repeatedly targeted brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement after the CCTV footage captured clear evidence of the thefts.

The case was prosecuted and concluded swiftly once the footage was presented to the court.

Watch the Facebook video below:

CCTV captures armed robbers attacking shop owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a disturbing CCTV video had captured two Ghanaian nationals and children being held at gunpoint during an armed robbery in South Africa.

The footage showed armed men storming the premises, restraining the victims with cable ties and tape before looting the store.

The incident, which occurred on June 21, 2026, sparked concern amid rising reports of attacks on foreign-owned businesses in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh