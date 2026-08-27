Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2026

Thunderstorms and rain are set to hit parts of the transition and northern sectors from mid-afternoon into the evening

The state of the sea has been described as rough, with cool night and early morning temperatures expected nationwide

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the country.

According to GMet, thunderstorms and rain are likely to sweep through portions of the transition and northern sectors of Ghana, beginning from mid-afternoon and persisting into the evening hours.

The GMet issues a forecasts thunderstorms and rain this afternoon, August 27, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in those areas are advised to take precautions as conditions could become unsettled during that period.

Elsewhere in the country, skies will be a mix of cloud and sunshine. Coastal and middle-belt areas may experience isolated spells of slight rain or drizzle, though conditions are not expected to be as severe as in the north.

Cool temperatures and rough seas overnight

GMet indicated that temperatures across the country will be relatively cool during the night and into the early hours of Friday morning, offering some relief from the daytime heat.

Mariners and those with activities along Ghana's coastline should exercise caution, as the agency described the state of the sea as rough.

Fishing communities and sea-faring vessels are urged to remain vigilant given these conditions.

GMet encouraged the public to stay safe as the weather system develops through the afternoon and evening.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Minority demands answers over GH¢350m flood money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had called for the resignation or dismissal of the Attorney General over the release of GH¢350 million from the Contingency Fund.

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei said the withdrawal had violated legal procedures because garnishee proceedings against the fund were still ongoing.

President John Dramani Mahama had ordered the release of the funds to support victims of the June 29 Accra floods, which had left 13 people dead and many others displaced.

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Source: YEN.com.gh