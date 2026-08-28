A Catholic priest’s sudden disappearance has taken an unexpected turn after new details emerged about his whereabouts

His suspension by the Diocese of Konongo-Mampong has also sparked debate over the circumstances surrounding his absence

Fresh information has now shed light on what happened after he left his parish

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A Catholic priest at the centre of a disappearance mystery has been found, not in distress, but in uniform.

Rev Fr Samuel Adapore, whose unexplained absence from his parish alarmed both church officials and the public, was located at the Police Training Centre in Koforidua, where he is currently enrolled as a police officer cadet.

The missing Catholic priest of the Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong has been found undergoing police training in Koforidua. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

The Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong confirmed the discovery on August 27, 2026, revealing that Fr Adapore had signed up with the Ghana Police Service entirely on his own terms, without the knowledge or blessing of church leadership.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the Diocese described his enrolment as being done "on his own and singular volition" as a private individual.

Fr Adapore's suspension explained

Before his whereabouts became known, the Diocese had already moved to suspend him.

The suspension a divinis, which took effect on August 24, 2026, was issued after Fr Adapore left his parish, took his personal belongings, ceased all communication with the Diocese, and failed to return to his duties.

The action drew swift criticism online, with many questioning whether church leaders had adequately looked into his safety before imposing a canonical penalty.

Some commentators also raised concerns about whether the Diocese had followed proper canonical procedures.

In its statement, the Diocese addressed those criticisms directly, acknowledging the legitimacy of welfare concerns while defending the administrative necessity of the suspension.

"The Diocese does not object to questions about Fr Adapore's welfare, whereabouts, and safety, indeed, it has every reason to share that concern," the statement noted.

Diocese defends its decision

Church officials argued, however, that pastoral responsibility to the faithful could not be placed on hold indefinitely while Fr Adapore's location remained unknown.

"If a pastor leaves his parish, removes his belongings, stops communicating, and does not return, the Bishop cannot simply set the matter aside indefinitely because his location is uncertain," the Diocese stated.

The Diocese framed its response as an effort to balance genuine concern for the priest's wellbeing with the bishop's obligation to ensure that no parish is left without pastoral care for an extended and open-ended period.

Fr Adapore is currently continuing his police training in Koforidua, and the Diocese has not indicated what steps, if any, will follow now that his location is confirmed.

Immigration officials catch recruit trying to flee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok video shared on August 24, 2026, had captured the moment a Ghana Immigration Service recruit attempted to flee the training site.

The footage, shared by FACULTY, showed officials chasing the recruit down and dragging him back to the training grounds.

A social media creator had warned aspiring security service applicants to prepare physically before joining, noting that the training lasted six months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh