Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior launched a joint enforcement campaign between August 20 and 26 targeting illegal residents across the Kingdom

Authorities arrested 14,434 people for residency, labour and border security violations during the week-long inspection exercise

Nearly 30,000 additional expatriates are currently undergoing procedures to enforce Saudi immigration and residency regulations

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Saudi Arabia arrested 14,434 people and deported 14,905 others during a seven-day crackdown on immigration violations conducted between August 20 and 26, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The joint enforcement campaign was carried out in coordination with relevant government agencies across the Kingdom, with inspection teams targeting individuals who had overstayed their residency permits, worked without proper authorisation or committed border security offences, Gulf News reported.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior arrested 14,434 for residency violations in a week-long crackdown, targeting illegal residents across the Kingdom. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of arrests by violation

Of the 14,434 individuals taken into custody, 6,976 were held for residency violations, 4,110 for breaches of border security regulations, and 3,348 for labour law infractions.

An additional 27 people were arrested for facilitating violations by offering transportation, shelter or employment to those unlawfully present in the Kingdom.

Beyond those deported, 18,914 individuals were referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while a further 2,867 were directed to complete their own travel arrangements.

A separate group of 29,938 expatriates, comprising 27,957 men and 1,981 women, remain subject to ongoing immigration and residency enforcement procedures.

Heavy penalties for those who aid illegal residents

The Ministry of Interior used the announcement to issue a stark warning to anyone considering assisting undocumented residents.

Those convicted of helping others enter Saudi Arabia unlawfully, transporting them, providing accommodation or offering any other form of support face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million.

Vehicles used to transport offenders and properties used as shelter may also be seized by authorities.

Saudi Arabia conducts such nationwide inspection exercises on a regular basis as part of its sustained effort to enforce immigration, residency and labour laws across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia blocks foreigners from 69 jobs

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had updated its labour policy on certain administrative and office jobs.

Under the new policy, specific jobs are now required to be reserved for Saudi citizens, effectively preventing foreign workers, including Ghanaians, from being recruited into these roles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh