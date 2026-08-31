UAE Lists 13 Work Permit Types Available to Foreign Workers, Including Ghanaians

The UAE has outlined 13 work permit categories covering different employment situations across the country

Five major permit types come with a fixed validity period that could be important for foreign workers and residents.

The latest framework also reveals shorter and specialised options for specific groups

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has outlined 13 distinct work permit classifications available to workers and registered commercial establishments across the country.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said the permits cover different employment situations, including overseas recruitment, job transfers, freelancing and employment for people living in the UAE under family sponsorship.

UAE lists 13 work permit types available to foreign workers. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The ministry's latest framework also confirms that five major work permit categories have a fixed validity period of two years.

UAE lists five work permits with two-year validity

According to MoHRE, the two-year validity applies to the following five categories:

Overseas recruitment permit: For employers recruiting workers directly from outside the UAE.

For employers recruiting workers directly from outside the UAE. Transfer permit: For foreign workers moving from one establishment registered with MoHRE to another.

For foreign workers moving from one establishment registered with MoHRE to another. Family-sponsored resident permit: For residents who are in the UAE under family sponsorship and want to take up formal employment.

For residents who are in the UAE under family sponsorship and want to take up formal employment. GCC nationals' permit: For UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals seeking employment in the private sector.

For UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals seeking employment in the private sector. Golden Visa holder permit: For Golden Visa holders who require a formal work permit to work in the UAE.

These permits form part of the country's standard employment framework and are available for different categories of local and foreign workers.

UAE outlines other specialised work permits

MoHRE also identified several permits with shorter or varying validity periods.

A juvenile work permit for teenagers aged between 15 and 18 is valid for one year.

Meanwhile, a student training and employment permit for students aged 15 and above is valid for three months and is intended for training or entry-level employment.

A national trainee permit is issued for 12 months and can be renewed.

Other permit classifications listed by MoHRE include temporary work permits, mission work permits, part-time work permits, freelance work permits and private teacher work permits.

The ministry did not specify a standard validity period for these categories, suggesting that their duration may depend on the nature of the employment, assignment or applicable agreement.

The 13 classifications provide different routes for people seeking to work in the UAE, depending on their nationality, residency status, age and type of employment.

UAE lists 5 conditions for foreign workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had outlined five conditions every worker was required to satisfy before a work permit could be issued.

The ministry also had the authority to cancel or refuse work permit renewals under specific circumstances, including the submission of false documents.

Employers seeking to renew existing work permits also faced a separate set of obligations under the ministry's approved system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh