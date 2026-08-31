Residents of a remote community in Ghana spent four years relying on contaminated stream water after their only pump broke down

Obroni philanthropist Reza Afshar repaired the damaged water pump and restored clean drinking water to the community

Villagers celebrated emotionally as water flowed again, while residents received training on pump maintenance

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Residents of Assin Tehintse, a remote farming community in Ghana's Central Region, have expressed joy after philanthropist Reza Afshar, popularly known online as Rezahelping, restored their only source of clean drinking water.

Filmmaker Reza Afshar restores clean water to Assin Tehintse, Ghana, ending four years of dependence on contaminated stream water and bringing joy to the community. Image credit: Reza Helping/TikTok

Source: UGC

The intervention came after the village reportedly spent four years without a functioning water pump, forcing residents to travel long distances daily in search of water.

In a TikTok video that has attracted attention online, Reza and his team arrived in the community to assess the situation and repair the damaged facility.

Water the village relies on sparks concerns

Assin Tehintse, located in the Assin South District, is home to about 455 residents. According to Reza and the residents, the community's only water pump broke down four years ago and was never repaired.

As a result, villagers, including schoolchildren, had to walk more than two miles daily to fetch water from a nearby forest stream.

The water source was reportedly contaminated and unsuitable for drinking, but residents had no alternative.

While documenting the situation, Reza showed the condition of the water the villagers had been consuming.

He said:

"People, I want you to look at this water. They have been drinking from a dirty stream. I don't want you drinking this anymore.”

Reza Afshar repairs damaged pump

Determined to solve the problem, Reza worked with community leaders to identify what was needed to restore the water system.

According to the TikTok video, the repair required a new cylinder pump mechanism, one of the key components of the borehole system.

Engineers later arrived at the village to remove the damaged parts and install the replacement equipment.

After hours of work, the repaired pump was tested before residents gathered around to celebrate the outcome. The atmosphere in the village changed immediately after clean water began flowing from the pump again.

Children were seen celebrating, dancing, and washing their faces with the water, while some elderly residents hugged Reza to express their appreciation.

An excited Reza also celebrated the successful project:

"We did it! Another well!"

Beyond repairing the facility, Reza and his team also educated residents on how to properly maintain the water pump.

Watch the emotional moment Reza and his team fixed the broken water pump in Assin Tehintse in the TikTok post below.

Reza restores Oframoase’s "only" clean water source

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that residents of Oframoase, a small farming community in Ghana's Central Region, celebrated after gaining access to clean drinking water for the first time in more than seven years.

The life-changing intervention was made possible by humanitarian content creator Reza Afshar, popularly known as @rezahelping on TikTok, after he and his team repaired the community's only broken borehole.

A heartwarming video shared on TikTok captured the emotional moment clean water began flowing from the repaired pump, with residents dancing, singing and embracing Reza and his team in appreciation.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh