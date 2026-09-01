The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, warning of misty and cloudy conditions

GMet flagged chances of slight rain or drizzle along the coast and inland areas of Ghana during the morning hours

Rough sea conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms likely over northern and middle sectors later in the day

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, urging Ghanaians across all regions to exercise caution as the day begins under cloudy and misty skies.

GMet indicated that the morning will be characterised largely by overcast skies accompanied by mist, particularly over forest zones and mountainous terrain, where reduced visibility is a concern for commuters and travellers.

The GMet forecasts thunderstorms and rain today, September 1, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Rain and drizzle expected along the coast

Early risers along the coast and in some inland communities should prepare for the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

While conditions are not expected to be severe in the morning hours, GMet advised that some wet weather could catch residents off guard.

As the day progresses into the afternoon, brighter and sunnier spells are anticipated, though these will be punctuated by periods of cloud cover.

Northern Ghana, the transition zone, and sections of the middle belt face the highest risk of isolated to scattered thunderstorms forming during the afternoon and evening.

Rough sea conditions pose danger for fishermen

One of the most critical advisories in GMet's forecast concerns the state of Ghana's waters.

The agency described sea conditions as ROUGH, a warning that directly affects the fishing community and all those whose livelihoods or travel depend on the coastline.

Fishermen, boat operators, and maritime workers are strongly encouraged to heed this warning and avoid venturing into open waters until conditions improve.

GMet closed its bulletin with a safety reminder, urging all Ghanaians to stay safe as they navigate the day's changing weather patterns.

Read the morning weather alert from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor for Accra, Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG and GRIDCo had announced a fresh schedule of planned power outages affecting several communities in Accra and the Ashanti Region.

The interruptions were linked to maintenance works, emergency repairs and major upgrades to the national power grid.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas were expected to experience temporary power cuts on different days during the week.

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Source: YEN.com.gh