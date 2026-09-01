Captain Alice Kerubo touched down at Londiani Girls Secondary School on Monday, August 31, 2026, in a helicopter

The commercial pilot returned to her alma mater in Kericho County 15 years after completing her secondary education there

Video of the surprise landing spread rapidly across social media, drawing widespread celebration from Kenyans online

A Kenyan commercial pilot made an unforgettable return to her roots on Monday, 31 August 2026, when she landed a helicopter at Londiani Girls Secondary School in Kericho County, the institution where she completed her secondary education.

Captain Alice Kerubo, a commercial pilot, lands a helicopter at Londiani Girls Secondary School, inspiring students with her remarkable journey 15 years after graduation. Image credit: HK Rotich/FB

Source: UGC

Captain Alice Kerubo, who has since built a career as a licensed commercial pilot, chose to mark fifteen years since leaving the school in the most striking way imaginable.

As the helicopter descended onto the school grounds, students and teachers poured out in disbelief and excitement, witnessing something few school communities ever get to see.

Captain Kerubo's Journey from Rift Valley Student to Commercial Pilot

Kerubo's path from the classrooms of Londiani Girls to the cockpit of a commercial aircraft reflects a level of determination that resonates deeply in a country where many young people struggle to see their ambitions reflected in the world around them.

Her visit gave the current students at the school something far more tangible than a motivational speech; it gave them a face, a name, and a story they could trace from the very desks they occupy daily.

Aviation across Africa remains a field where women are significantly underrepresented, which made Captain Kerubo's visibility all the more meaningful.

By choosing to return to her former school in such a public and memorable manner, she demonstrated that ambition carries no ceiling for the girls sitting in those same classrooms today.

The Facebook post below has photos from the surprise helicopter visit.

Captains’ surprise action sparks reactions

Images and video of the helicopter landing circulated widely online, with many Kenyans celebrating both the achievement and the spirit behind the gesture.

The visit was widely described as a reminder that success, when brought back home and shared with the next generation, carries a far greater weight than any individual milestone.

Captain Kerubo's decision to return to Londiani Girls Secondary School was more than a personal celebration.

For the students who watched a helicopter touch down in their compound that Monday morning, it was proof that the journey from where they are to where they dream of being is one that has already been made by someone just like them.

Popular American musician dies in helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that American musician Oliver Tree reportedly died in a helicopter crash, sparking grief on social media.

Viral singer Oliver Tree reportedly passed away alongside five other people when two helicopters collided in mid-air in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2026, while the helicopters were flying over an electric vehicle yard. Close to two dozen cars were reportedly set on fire due to the falling debris.

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Source: YEN.com.gh