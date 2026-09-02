A video shared by Kwadwo Sheldon on Facebook on September 2, 2026, showed two men who walked away from a serious car crash at Legon

The Mercedes-Benz somersaulted multiple times during the accident, with its tyres and undercarriage completely scraped off

One of the survivors urged people to invest in bulletproof vehicles, saying the car's intact windows shielded them until bystanders pulled them out

Two men left Ghanaians in disbelief after walking away visibly unhurt from a violent car crash at Legon, with one of them going straight to urging the public to invest in bulletproof vehicles.

A man survives a serious crash in Legon after his Mercedes-Benz flips multiple times, with footage of the incident sparking widespread reactions among Ghanaians. Image credit: Kwadwo Sheldon/Facebook

Source: UGC

Footage of the incident, shared by popular Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon on Facebook on September 2, 2026, showed the wreckage of a Mercedes-Benz that had somersaulted several times during the accident.

Despite the severity of the crash, both men survived without visible cuts or injuries.

What remained of the crashed Mercedes-Benz

The state of the vehicle left many viewers surprised. The tyres were completely worn off, the undercarriage was scraped bare, yet the windows remained intact throughout the ordeal. Bystanders eventually helped pull both men from the car.

One of the survivors, visibly shaken but smiling, credited the vehicle's build for their survival.

"Buy a bulletproof car if you have money. It will somersault several times, and you'll wake up solid," he said.

His companion appeared equally composed given the circumstances, and the two men's condition drew widespread disbelief online.

Available reports did not independently verify how the crash occurred.

Ghanaians react to the Legon crash video

The footage sparked a wave of responses across social media, with many users divided between crediting the car and urging the survivors to thank a higher power.

Diana Yassine said:

"He should still go for a check-up to be sure no internal bleeding."

Bismark Fordjour said:

"Thank God for your life and stop. What you are saying, you think the car saved you 😒😒😏."

Blakk Cure said:

"KSS Nation, put religion aside as a young man and listen to the advice he is giving. God is for all... hustle hard to get money, money postpones death. Imagine if this car were to be a matrix."

Nana Quami Ronny said:

"Give credit to the Most High… He's the only one who saved your life."

Nana Agyei Monney Frank said:

"Drive safely to avoid a crash in the first place. A lot of people over-rely on their vehicles and drive recklessly. It isn't good; we should put safety first."

The Facebook post below has the video from the accident scene.

Popular car dealer dies in tragic accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nomore Mapanga, a popular car dealer widely recognised in automotive circles for his passion for luxury vehicles, died following a fatal accident involving a Lamborghini.

The news spread quickly across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues, and followers who had come to know Mapanga through his work in the high-end automotive trade.

The Lamborghini involved in the crash was reportedly connected to his line of work, making the circumstances of his death all the more striking for those who followed him closely.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh