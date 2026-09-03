Canada has updated its rules on open work permits, highlighting several groups who may qualify in 2026

The latest guidance could create new opportunities for eligible foreign nationals seeking greater freedom in the Canadian job market

The full list of qualifying categories and important restrictions has now been outlined by Canadian immigration authorities

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Canada has published updated guidelines outlining 15 categories of foreign nationals who may be eligible to apply for an open work permit in 2026.

The permit gives eligible foreign nationals the flexibility to work for almost any employer in Canada without first securing a formal job offer.

Canada lists 15 categories of people who can get open work permits without job offers. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Unlike a closed work permit, which restricts a worker to a specific employer and position, an open work permit allows holders to change jobs and employers, subject to applicable conditions.

Open work permit offers flexibility

According to official guidance from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), employers hiring open work permit holders are exempt from several requirements that apply to employer-specific work permits.

Businesses generally do not need to:

Obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA)

Submit an offer of employment through the relevant government portal

Pay the employer compliance fee

However, open work permit holders are still subject to certain restrictions.

They cannot work for employers listed as non-compliant by the federal government or for businesses involved in striptease.

15 groups eligible to apply

IRCC's guidelines identify 15 categories of individuals who may qualify for an open work permit.

The eligible groups fall under four broad classifications:

Students, graduates and youth

Applicants for a post-graduation work permit

Participants applying through the International Experience Canada Working Holiday programme

Destitute students facing financial hardship

Certain recent graduates from Hong Kong under the relevant closed stream

Spouses and dependent family members

Family members of permanent residence applicants

Family members of temporary work permit holders

Spouses and common-law partners of international students

Sponsored family members

Vulnerable populations

Refugees, asylum claimants and protected persons

Individuals experiencing workplace abuse

Persons requiring protection during crises

Other designated applicants

Indigenous Peoples

Individuals with pending permanent residence applications

Holders of temporary resident permits

Quebec investors

Most applicants must already be in Canada

Canadian immigration authorities have stressed that open work permits are generally not available to applicants applying from outside Canada.

For most of the eligible categories, applicants must already be physically present in Canada when they apply.

However, eligibility requirements vary depending on the specific category, meaning applicants must meet the conditions attached to their particular pathway.

Eligibility does not guarantee approval

Being part of one of the recognised categories does not automatically mean an application will be approved.

Applicants are expected to review the requirements applicable to their individual circumstances and provide the necessary supporting documents.

Open work permit holders must also comply with Canada's employment rules throughout the validity of their permits.

Canada closes PR pathway for one country

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship had confirmed that the Hong Kong-specific permanent residency stream had stopped accepting new applications on August 31, 2026.

The programme had attracted more than 30,315 applications covering approximately 48,560 individuals since its launch in 2021.

Hong Kong nationals with pending applications could still obtain open work permits and remain legally in Canada until May 2029.

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Source: YEN.com.gh