A young soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is earning widespread admiration on social media after graduating from the University of Ghana with First Class Honours.

Emmanuel Kofi Aduhene completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work with distinction, emerging as one of the top-performing students in his cohort.

His academic feat has drawn particular attention because he achieved it while serving as an active-duty soldier, a responsibility widely regarded as physically demanding and mentally rigorous.

Balancing military duties with academic work is no small task. Yet, Aduhene demonstrated remarkable discipline and time management throughout his studies.

Beyond excelling academically, he immersed himself fully in campus life.

He served as a Course Representative and later rose to become President of the Social Work Students Association, showing leadership both in uniform and in the lecture hall.

Reflecting on the motivation behind his success, Aduhene attributed his achievement to humility, focus, and intentional planning.

He explained that he never allowed pride or the prestige of wearing the military uniform to distract him from his academic goals.

Instead, he remained strategic in managing his time, ensuring that his responsibilities as a soldier did not conflict with his academic commitments.

His story has since gone viral, inspiring many young people who view his accomplishment as proof that determination and discipline can overcome even the most demanding circumstances.

Social media users have praised his resilience, describing him as a shining example of excellence in service and scholarship.

Indeed, his journey reinforces a powerful message: education has no limits, and with commitment, it is possible to serve one’s country while pursuing academic distinction.

Ghanaian female soldier earns PhD

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Elsie Pokuaa Manu, a soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), had earned her doctorate from the University of Ghana, Legon and could not hide her joy.

The commissioned officer shared her journey from when she started her education and all the challenges she faced before graduating with her degree.

She explained that while studying for her PhD, she also had to prepare for her promotional examinations from Lieutenant to Captain, and ultimately passed her promotional exams and achieved a higher rank.

