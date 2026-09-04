Nigerian pastor and YouTuber Jerry Eze made a notable appearance on CNN, drawing attention from thousands of his followers online

The clergyman, who was named Nigeria's highest-paid YouTuber for the second consecutive year in September 2025, shared his reaction on social media

Prominent Nigerian celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the pastor

Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze has made headlines after featuring on CNN, with the clergyman taking to social media to celebrate the achievement with his massive online following.

Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze celebrates his CNN appearance and being named Nigeria's highest-paid YouTuber for the second year, garnering praise from fans and celebrities. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Eze, who commands one of the largest Christian audiences in Nigeria, announced the CNN appearance via his social media page, expressing gratitude in a post that quickly drew attention across platforms.

Jerry Eze's rise as Nigeria's top YouTuber

Beyond his ministry, Eze has built a formidable digital presence.

In September 2025, he was named Nigeria's highest-paid YouTuber for the second consecutive year, a recognition that underscores his extraordinary reach beyond the church walls.

His regular online programmes attract viewers from across Africa and the diaspora, making him one of the most influential religious voices in the country's digital space.

Pastor Eze reacts to CNN feature

Responding to the CNN appearance, Eze wrote on his page:

"CNN again… To God be all the Glory. What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist 🔥🔥🔥," Pastor Jerry Eze wrote.

The post drew a wave of congratulatory responses from fans and fellow public figures alike.

The Instagram post below contains Pastor Jerry Eze’s reaction to CNN’s post.

Reactions trail Pastor Jerry Eze's new achievement

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from social media:

@a_yinna said:

"Congratulations Papa! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

@princessccynthia wrote:

"We Dey pray pray pray e dey show show show in papa's voice clock it. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼."

@realsusanpeters added:

"Big congratulations, papa💃💃💃💃."

@emmycmusic commented:

"Congratulations Daddy! Jesus is King ❤️🙏🏻."

Pastor Jerry receives lavish $380,000 mansion gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian businessman and socialite Obi Cubana made headlines after gifting popular pastor Jerry Eze a mansion as his birthday present.

The socialite made the official announcement in a viral post on the X platform, which has sparked conversations online.

Sharing an emotional message to mark the occasion, Obi Cubana described Pastor Jerry Eze as one of his "most amazing brothers", praising him as both a man of God and a close friend whose prayers have consistently covered him and his family.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh