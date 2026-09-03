Bundesliga side Bayern Munich took to social media to send a warm birthday message to former Ghana international Sammy Kuffour

Kuffour spent 12 years at Bayern Munich and won 14 major honours with the German giants

Fans and football lovers across social media flooded the birthday tribute with messages for the legendary defender

Samuel Osei Kuffour, one of Africa's most decorated footballers, turned 50 on 3 September, and Bayern Munich made sure the milestone did not pass quietly.

Sammy Kuffour: Bayern Munich Pay Tribute to Ex-Ghana Defender on His 50th Birthday. Photo by Daniel Kopatsch.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern celebrate Kuffour on his birthday

The German giants took to social media to honour their former defender, posting:

"Best wishes to Sammy Kuffour who celebrates his 50th birthday today! 🥳🙌"

The tribute from the Bundesliga club was a fitting acknowledgement of a player who gave over a decade of his career to the Bavarian side and left behind a trophy cabinet that few African footballers can rival.

Below is Bayern's post celebrating Kuffour on X:

During his 12 seasons in Munich, Kuffour accumulated 14 major honours, according to Transfermarkt.

His collection includes six Bundesliga titles, four German Cup trophies, two League Cups, a UEFA Champions League crown, and an Intercontinental Cup.

That record firmly places the Ghanaian among the most decorated African defenders in the history of the sport.

Fans celebrate the Ghanaian legend

The birthday shoutout from Bayern Munich drew an outpouring of affection from fans across social media, with many seizing the moment to reflect on just how special a player Kuffour was.

@DannyPhrost wrote:

"We don't talk about Sammy Kuffour enough. One of the greatest defenders to ever play the game."

@Kwamekumi10 shared:

"Happiest birthday 🎂 🎁🎉🎊..to the legendary CHAMPION TUGA. We pray for another 50 years to come, strong and healthy. Amen. 🙏🏾"

@aryeeteyrob simply said:

"Happy birthday legend."

@GreatBest4 added:

"Happy birthday Sammy Tuga 🇬🇭. Stay blessed."

Sammy Kuffour reunites with Bayern legends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Osei Kuffour reunited with his former Bayern Munich teammates as the club celebrated the 25th anniversary of their famous 2001 Champions League triumph.

Bayern beat Valencia 5-4 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw in Milan.

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Source: YEN.com.gh