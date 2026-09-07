Minister for Communications Sam George announced a new monthly tariff for TV stations on Ghana's National Digital Terrestrial Television platform

The US$7,000 monthly charge forms part of a cost-sharing framework recommended by a committee set up to review the DTT platform

Sam George also shared that the government is reviewing 15 ICT-related bills as part of a wider overhaul of Ghana's digital legislation

Television stations broadcasting on Ghana's National Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform will be required to pay a monthly fee of US$7,000 beginning January 2027, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Sam Nartey George has announced.

Minister Sam George announces a US$7,000 monthly tariff for Ghana's DTT platform, part of a new cost-sharing framework and a review of 15 ICT-related bills. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

George indicated on Monday, 7 September, during the Accountability Series, where he outlined a new financing approach for the national DTT infrastructure.

He explained that the charge emerged from the work of a committee he convened to carry out a thorough review of the platform's sustainability.

New cost-sharing framework for Ghana's DTT

According to the Minister, the committee's findings led to the design of a graduated tariff support mechanism intended to work alongside the existing subsidised national tariff.

The framework is structured to ease television stations into the new payment regime progressively.

"I set up a committee, and that committee has recommended a sustainable cost-sharing framework and a graduated tariff support mechanism to complement the subsidised national tariff, which will see all TV stations on our DTT platform pay US$7,000 per month during the initial implementation years in a graduated manner," George said.

He described the move as a necessary step towards making the DTT platform financially viable in the long term while continuing to provide a degree of support to broadcasters during the transition period.

Ghana's 15-bill ICT legislation review

Beyond the DTT announcement, George also updated the public on a parallel effort to modernise Ghana's legal framework for the digital and technology sector.

He confirmed that the government is currently reviewing 15 pieces of ICT-related legislation, with work on roughly half already complete.

Stakeholder consultations have wrapped up on 10 priority bills, which include the Data Harmonisation Bill, the Cybersecurity Authority Bill, the Ghana Innovation and Startup Bill, and the National Communications Authority Bill, among six others.

The Minister presented both initiatives as part of a broader commitment to building more robust and future-ready digital infrastructure and governance in Ghana.

The Facebook post below contains a video of Sam George announcing the new tariff for TV stations in Ghana.

Actress angrily drags Ghanaian TV station

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo launched a scathing attack on a Ghanaian TV station over an alleged copyright breach.

Her claims sit within a larger, growing tension between Ghana and Nigeria over the unauthorised airing of Nollywood films, one that has built up steadily over the past few weeks.

Several Nigerian filmmakers, including Bimbo Ademoye, Uchenna Mbunabo, Omoni Oboli, Ruth Kadiri and Nosa Rex, have complained bitterly about the same issue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh