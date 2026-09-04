The UAE has introduced a major legal restriction affecting people seeking domestic work in the country

The new measure forms part of wider efforts to strengthen protections and regulate the domestic labour sector

Ghanaians planning to pursue such opportunities will need to take note of the latest development

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced strict legal guidelines prohibiting the recruitment and employment of anyone under the age of 18 as domestic workers.

The restriction forms part of a broader legal framework introduced by the UAE government to strengthen protections and regulate employment standards in the domestic labour sector.

UAE tightens domestic worker rules with new age limit for Ghanaians. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The development could be important for Ghanaians seeking domestic work opportunities in the UAE, particularly those considering jobs such as housekeepers, nannies, cooks, drivers and other domestic roles.

UAE tightens rules on domestic workers

According to official information published by the UAE government, Federal Decree Law No. 21 of 2023 amended provisions under Federal Decree Law No. 9 of 2022 governing domestic workers.

The updated legislation sets out the rights and responsibilities of domestic workers and employers while establishing clear restrictions on who can legally be recruited.

Under the law, employers are prohibited from employing anyone below the age of 18 in any domestic worker position.

This means households in the UAE cannot legally recruit or employ minors to perform domestic work, regardless of the nature of the duties involved.

New rule affects prospective Ghanaian workers

For Ghanaians hoping to travel to the UAE for domestic employment, the age requirement is an important condition to consider before accepting a job or entering into a recruitment arrangement.

Recruitment agencies and employers are also expected to comply with the minimum age requirement when sourcing domestic workers.

Anyone below 18 therefore cannot lawfully be recruited for domestic work in the UAE, making the age threshold a firm legal requirement rather than a condition that can be waived by an employer or worker.

UAE cites child labour protection

The UAE government said the legislative changes are intended to create a balanced employment environment that protects the rights of both domestic workers and employers.

The framework also seeks to ensure that domestic labour regulations are consistent with UAE laws and international conventions ratified by the country, particularly those relating to the protection of children from labour exploitation.

For Ghanaian workers considering domestic employment in the UAE, the latest provision highlights the importance of checking eligibility requirements and using legitimate recruitment channels before travelling.

The 18-year minimum age remains a key legal requirement that employers, workers and recruitment agencies must observe.

UAE lists types of domestic jobs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE government had published an official list of 19 occupations that fell under its domestic work classification.

Several surprising roles on the UAE’s domestic worker list reflected the country’s unique cultural and economic traditions.

Workers in all 19 categories were subject to domestic worker laws rather than broader private sector regulations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh